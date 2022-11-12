The Colts are adding some offensive skill position players to the active roster ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Raiders.

Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin has been activated from injured reserve, while tight end Nikola Kalinic and running back Jordan Wilkins have both been called up to the active roster from the practice squad.

Dulic played in five game and had 12 catches for 168 yards this season before going on injured reserve. Wilkins has played sparingly in one game this season. Kalinic is an import from the Canadian Football League who has never played in an NFL game.

The Colts also officially placed linebacker Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve.

Colts activate Ashton Dulin, Nikola Kalinic, Jordan Wilkins for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk