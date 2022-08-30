Colts acquire LB Grant Stuard, 2023 draft pick in trade with Bucs

The Indianapolis Colts traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick, the team announced Tuesday.

This comes as a bit of a surprise considering the Colts seemed to be pretty deep at linebacker, but general manager Chris Ballard has never been afraid of making a low-key trade on cutdown day.

