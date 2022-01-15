Colts acknowledge need for ‘stability at the QB position’

The Indianapolis Colts face some big decisions this offseason and much of the conversation will surround the future of quarterback Carson Wentz.

Though the year-end numbers don’t look too bad for Wentz, there was simply too much volatility. Whether it was bone-headed decisions or the fact that the Colts felt their best game plan was winning by minimizing his pass attempts, the peaks and valleys of Wentz’s game proved to be costly.

With a talented roster on both sides of the ball, general manager Chris Ballard said in his press conference on Thursday that the offense needs more stability at the quarterback position.

“We’ve got a lot of good players and a lot of good pieces,” said Ballard. “You’ve got to have stability at the quarterback position, and he has to play up to his potential. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not sitting up here and blaming all this on Carson. I’m not. Because everybody else has to do their jobs, too. But the hyper-importance of that position is real. It’s real.”

Wentz isn’t the only one who didn’t play up to his potential. The disappointing season isn’t entirely on his shoulders. However, it’s clear what that kind of volatility can do to an offense.

The Colts were two games away from being the hottest team going into the playoffs. After their wild Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas, no one thought we’d be talking about the offseason before the playoffs even started.

But the final four games of the season, specifically the final two, showed that it’s much harder to rely on Wentz to win a game rather than minimizing his pass attempts.

This, coupled with the comments and lack of commitment from the Colts’ brass, has many wondering just how much longer Wentz will be around.

“I’d like to quit band-aiding it. I’d like for Carson to be the long-term answer or find somebody that’s going to be here for the next 10-to-12 years. Sometimes it doesn’t work out that way,” Ballard said. “I can dream about it, wish about it, do everything I can to figure out the solution but you do the best you can to do what you can at the time and then you have to make the decision. That’s how you do it.”

Finding stability at the most important position on the roster is the ultimate goal for any franchise and until the Colts find theirs, it’s likely that we’ll be having this same conversation year over year.

