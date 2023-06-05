Yes, the Colts have a gambling issue.

The team acknowledged on Monday the existence of an ongoing NFL investigation of an unnamed player for violating the league’s gambling policy.

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time,” a team official told Stephen Holder of ESPN.com.

It’s surprising the name has not been leaked. When it comes to substance-abuse punishments and/or PED violations, the name of the player facing punishment routinely is reported — often by the media outlet owned by the NFL and despite clear confidentiality provisions in the collectively-bargaining policies that apply.

It would seem inevitable that the name will come to light, especially if the league has the digital information it needs. And since the Indiana Gaming Commission is currently investigating the player.

Two years ago, the NFL suspended receiver Calvin Ridley for a full year for betting on NFL games. Earlier this year, the NFL suspended former Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for a full year for betting on non-NFL sporting events.

In April, the league suspended five players (including four Lions) for violating the gambling policy. A fifth Lion reportedly is under investigation.

Colts acknowledge ongoing investigation of player for violating NFL gambling policy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk