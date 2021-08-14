Colts are above 75% vaccination rate

The Indianapolis Colts have cleared a vaccination rate of 75% on the roster, a threshold that has now been met by all 32 teams in the league, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

As one of the least-vaccinated teams in the league, the Colts have slowly been getting that number up as the regular season arrives. It isn’t clear if this counts solely players who are fully vaccinated including two weeks past their second shot.

Regardless, the number is slowly creeping up for the Colts as the season approaches.

All 32 NFL teams now have above 75% vaccination rate, per source. *28 teams above 85%

*25 teams above 90%

*15 teams above 95% — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 14, 2021

The Colts had a bit of a run-in with positive tests for COVID-19 when they arrived for training camp in late July. Head coach Frank Reich, who is fully vaccinated, had a breakthrough case and had to miss the first week of training camp.

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Julién Davenport, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie also missed the first week and some of training camp while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

They have all been activated and have been practicing for roughly two weeks since coming off the reserve list.

It will be interesting to see if this will wind up being a competitive advantage for teams during the season, but the Colts are slowly getting their vaccination rate up to the rest of the league.

