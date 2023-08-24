Colts’ 90-man roster entering preseason finale
The Indianapolis Colts are set to wrap up the preseason with a finale Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Following a joint practice Tuesday that was cut short due to multiple fights, the Colts and Eagles will be among the first teams to conclude their respective preseasons. The Colts will be playing their starters, including quarterback Anthony Richardson.
With this being the preseason finale, the Colts will begin making cuts to get the roster down to 53 players. The deadline to do so is Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Before the Colts wrap up the preseason Thursday night, here’s an updated look at the 90-man roster, sorted by position and then jersey number
Quarterback
Sam Ehlinger, No. 4
Anthony Richardson, No. 5
Gardner Minshew, No. 10
Running Back
Zack Moss, No. 21
Evan Hull, No. 26
Jonathan Taylor, No. 28 (PUP)
Kenyan Drake, No. 31
Deon Jackson, No. 35
Jason Huntley, No. 36
Jake Funk, No. 37
Wide Receiver
Josh Downs, No. 1
Tyler Adams, No. 2
Amari Rodgers, No. 3
Isaiah McKenzie, No. 6
Juwann Winfree, No. 8
D.J. Montgomery, No. 8
Breshad Perriman, No. 9
Michael Pittman Jr., No. 11
James Washington, No. 12
Kody Case, No. 13
Alec Pierce, No. 14
Vyncint Smith, No. 15
Mike Strachan, No. 17
Tight End
Nick Eubanks, No. 47
Ricky Seals-Jones, No. 48
Pharoah Brown, No. 49
Jelani Woods, No. 80
Mo Alie-Cox, No. 81
Kylen Granson, No. 83
Michael Jacobson, No. 84
Drew Ogletree, No. 85
Will Mallory, No. 86
Offensive Tackle
Matthew Vanderslice, No. 60
Carter O’Donnell, No. 61
Braden Smith, No. 72
Blake Freeland, No. 73
Dan Skipper, No. 74
Bernhard Raimann, No. 79
Guard
Quenton Nelson, No. 56
Danny Pinter, No. 63
Arlington Hambright, No. 64
Emil Ekiyor, No. 66
Will Fries, No. 75
Center
Wesley French, No. 62
Dakoda Shepley, No. 65
Ryan Kelly, No. 78
Defensive End
Kwity Paye, No. 51
Samson Ebukam, No. 52
Dayo Odeyingbo, No. 54
Khalid Kareem, No. 55
Titus Leo, No. 91
Tyquan Lewis, No. 94
Al-Quadin Muhammad, No. 97
Defensive Tackle
Caleb Sampson, No. 68
Grover Stewart, No. 90
Eric Johnson II, No. 93
Adetomiwa Adebawore, No. 95
Taven Bryan, No. 96
McTelvin Agim, No. 98
DeForest Buckner, No. 99
Linebacker
Grant Stuard, No. 41
Zaire Franklin, No. 44
E.J. Speed, No. 45
Liam Anderson, No. 47
Segun Olubi, No. 50
Shaquille Leonard, No. 53
JoJo Domann, No. 57
Donavan Mutin, No. 58
Cameron McGrone, No. 59
Cornerback
Kenny Moore II, No. 23
Kevin Toliver II, No. 27
Julius Brents, No. 29
Darius Rush, No. 30
Dallis Flowers, No. 33
Chris Lammons, No. 34
Isaac Taylor-Stuart, No. 37
Tony Brown, No. 38
Darrell Baker, No. 39
Jaylon Jones, No. 40
Safety
Nick Cross, No. 20
Rodney Thomas II, No. 25
Julian Blackmon, No. 32
Teez Tabor, No. 35
Henry Black, No. 36
Marcel Dabo, No. 42
Trevor Denbow, No. 43
Ronnie Harrison, No. 48
Specialists
Lucas Havrisik, No. 3
Matt Gay, No. 7
Rigoberto Sanchez, No. 8
Luke Rhodes, No. 46