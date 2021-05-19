Colts have 8th-youngest roster in NFL

The Indianapolis Colts started their youth movement as soon as Chris Ballard arrived on scene in 2017, and they continue to be one of the younger teams across the league.

Entering the summer, the Colts are tied for having the eighth-youngest roster in the NFL, per Andrew Walker of Colts.com, with an average age of 24.98.

According to rosters on all 32 team websites, the #Colts currently are tied for the eighth-youngest roster in the NFL, with an average age of 24.98. Here's the rest of the list, @JimIrsay. pic.twitter.com/5lN1Ga4qkS — Andrew Walker (@AWalkerColts) May 15, 2021

According to the team’s website, the Colts have just five players of age 30 or higher. The oldest player on the team is wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is 31 years old.

This will play well for the Colts with the 17-game season approaching. The youthfulness will help them stay fresh for longer, which will be vital now that the NFL added an extra game to the schedule.

The Colts have prioritized building the roster through the draft, which will naturally decrease the average age of the team, but they continue to get production from their younger players seemingly sooner than most teams do.

We’ll see how this helps or hurts the Colts during the 17-game season, but the roster is extremely young entering 2021.

