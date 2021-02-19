Colts’ 7-round mock draft following Carson Wentz trade

The Indianapolis Colts made a major move on Thursday when they agreed to trade two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Now that they have their quarterback of the immediate future, it’s time to figure out how the Colts might go about the draft. Of course with free agency yet to arrive, it isn’t all that clear how the team will go about using their selections.

But with Wentz as the quarterback now, the draft could go a bit differently as they focus on other positions. Using The Draft Network’s mock draft machine, here’s an updated mock draft following the Wentz trade:

Round 1 | No. 32 overall

Syndication: Indianapolis

*TRADE*

Colts receive: Nos. 32, 95 Bucs receive: No. 21 The Pick: OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame Now that the Colts are unlikely to move up in the draft, the prospect of moving back seems very enticing. Given their thoughts on the crop of players in the back half of the first round, it should be expected that Chris Ballard moves back to grab more picks. In this one, we moved back to No. 32 with the Bucs while receiving their third-round pick. Eichenberg is the pick here. The Colts have to do whatever they can to build around Wentz. Otherwise, it's a moot point trading for him. Eichenberg might not be the flashiest prospect but he fits the Colts. He's proficient in jump sets and has a high-motor with low pad-level in the run game.

Round 2 | No. 53 overall

AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

The Pick: EDGE Jordan Smith, UAB Adding to the edge might be something the Colts look to do in free agency but they could also do so during the draft. Smith is a prospect the Colts will like, even getting the stamp of approval from Zach Hicks' Build-A-Ballard series. He flashed at the Senior Bowl, which is big for the Colts and as long as his off-field issues aren't a problem, Smith is a strong fit for the aggressive front.

Round 3 | No. 95 overall

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina Getting that third-round pick back is crucial for Indy, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he did so during the draft. Brown would be a perfect pick at the end of Day 2. He's one of the best deep threats in the class and is the type of receiver that helps Wentz thrive. Brown would be a strong complement on the outside to Michael Pittman Jr., who would be working from the X role.

Story continues

Round 4 | No. 126 overall

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: CB Olaijah Griffin, USC Though he may not be an elite athlete, Griffin does things well that the Colts would want. According to The Draft Network, Griffin uses his length to his advantage in press coverage, has a high motor and is a willing tackler on the perimeter. With question marks surrounding the cornerback room, Griffin wold be a nice addition to the depth and potentially competing for a starting role depending on what the Colts do at the position in free agency.

Round 5 | No. 166 overall

Imagn Database

The Pick: S Darrick Forrest The Colts will likely look to add some depth behind Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon. Forrest would fill right in as an immediate special teams contributor while being able to work as a dime backer in those limited packages. He's a solid athlete who has a high motor and is efficient with his tackles. He may never be an elite player, but his game would fill nicely in a role with the Colts defense and special teams units.

Round 6 | No. 206 overall

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: WR Tamorrion Terry, Florida State Adding as many weapons as they can to the offense for Carson Wentz, Terry would be an intriguing Day 3 pick. His blend of size and speed could be a nightmare for opposing defenders. He has a lot to work on with this game, especially from a route-running perspective, but he has the athleticism and skills to be a high-upside pick.

Round 7 | No. 243 overall

Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Pick: TE Dylan Soehner, Iowa State Soehner is a massive tight end in the mold of Mo Alie-Cox. He's a strong blocker and can turn into a receiving weapon in the Colts find a way to develop him. He wasn't used a whole lot in the passing game in 2020 but he's a great athlete at a position the Colts view as a mismatch on offense.

1

1