Colts’ 7-round mock draft after first wave of free agency

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through the first wave of free agency and while we still don’t know who the quarterback is, it’s about time for another mock draft.

As expected, the Colts have been pretty quiet on the free agency front. They made a splash play in trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue but have made little moves elsewhere. They re-signed four players while adding cornerback Brandon Facyson from free agency on a one-year deal.

With the first wave of free agency now through, here’s an updated look at a full, seven-round mock draft for the Colts using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator:

Round 2 | No. 42 overall (from WAS)

Syndication: The Enquirer

The Pick: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

It’s still likely that the Colts will make some sort of move at quarterback before the draft. Whether that’s signing a free agent or trading for a veteran, the Colts aren’t going into the draft with Sam Ehlinger as the starter.

Ridder is becoming a real possibility for the Colts. He has the leadership traits they want in the quarterback position and while he may not blow teams away with elite arm strength, he has plenty of arm talent to get the job done. Ridder also shows plenty of promise when it comes to making correct post-snap reads based on the defensive coverage.

The Colts may wind up having to trade up to the back of the first round for Ridder, but he is the kind of quarterback to take a shot on in this draft.

Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

The Colts need to upgrade the tight end position badly after the retirement of Jack Doyle. I wanted to see what it would look like if the Colts spent a Day 2 pick on a prospect here.

Ruckert is everything the Colts could want in a tight end. He can work both inline and in the slot while providing the type of blocking that Doyle gave the offense. Ruckert is also dynamic in the passing game and has proven to be a menace after the catch. He won’t win with elite route running but he’s the ideal short-area target with secure hands.

Story continues

Round 3 | No. 82 overall

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

The Pick: OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State

The Colts are likely to add a veteran tackle during free agency but Chris Ballard is eyeing a long-term prospect in the draft. Walker could be that player without having to spend Day 1 draft capital.

Walker fits just about every box the Colts want in a left tackle. For starters, he made 32 career starts at the position. The Colts love true left tackles. His arm length might be a little short (33 5/8), but the Colts have shown to be fine with that. He’s extremely athletic and has shown the ability to block in space with a strong grip in the run game.

His technique will need refinement, but that’s why the Colts brought in Chris Strausser to be the offensive line coach. The potential to have a long-term left tackle could reside in Walker.

Round 4 | No. 122 overall

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The Pick: CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

After shipping Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders, the cornerback position has become a major need for the Colts. Taylor could be one of the prospects the Colts target on Day 3 of the draft in order to provide depth and a potential starting role.

Getting the stamp of approval from Zach Hicks’ Build-A-Ballard series, Taylor seemingly checks all of the boxes for the Colts. Here’s what Hicks said about the Tennessee product:

“Alontae Taylor is the typical Chris Ballard cornerback. He is a Senior Bowl guy that has some really fun moments on tape. While he may have some issues with his technique at the moment, he plays every snap at 100 miles per hour. He has no fear in his game and will punch opposing receivers in the face all game long. He isn’t a day one starter in the NFL, but he would be a perfect day three add to this corner group in Indy.”

Round 5 | No. 159 overall

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

The Pick: S Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

The safety position is one of the more underrated needs for the Colts. Rotational safety and core special teamer George Odum just signed with the 49ers, which leaves the Colts without any depth at the position.

Relying on Bell to be the automatic third safety wouldn’t be wise. He’s a project pick for the Colts and a luxury if they can find depth in free agency. But his athletic testing and ball skills are worth the shot in the fifth round.

Round 5 | No. 179 overall (compensatory)

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: EDGE Josh Paschal, Kentucky

The Colts may have traded for Yannick Nagkoue but they can never have too many edge rushers. Paschal is a value on Day 3 because of his athletic traits and upside to be a sub-package rusher. He may not contribute right away, but he has the traits with size and explosiveness that the Colts like to see in edge rushers.

Round 6 | No. 216 overall (compensatory)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: WR Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

I know, I know. This is far too late for the Colts to be taking their first wide receiver. But every time I looked at the options, they felt like a reach. Weston might be the most athletic wide receiver in this class, which is why he’s worth taking a shot on in the fifth round.

Though he comes from a small school, Weston stands at 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds. He posted elite numbers in the vertical (40″), broad jump (11’03) and 40-yard dash (4.42). The competition will be a challenge and he may not produce right away, but he’s the kid of big field-stretcher the Colts may have use for.

Round 7 | No. 239 overall

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pick: DT Thomas Booker, Stanford

Booker was this same pick in our pre-free agency mock draft. It’s hard to pin down how the Colts will do about their Day 3 picks given the lack of moves they’ve made. But Booker still looks like a solid prospect in the later rounds.

He’s probably a bit undersized to play the one-technique behind Grover Stewart, but the interior could use some competitive depth at the defensive tackle position.

Overview

Here’s a recap of the mock draft:

Round 2 | No. 42 overall (from WAS): QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS): TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Round 3 | No. 82 overall: OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Round 4 | No. 122 overall: CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

Round 5 | No. 159 overall: S Markquese Bell, FAMU

Round 5 | No. 179 overall (comp): EDGE Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Round 6 | No. 216 overall (comp): WR Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

Round 7 | No. 239 overall: DT Thomas Booker, Stanford

1

1