Colts’ 7-round mock draft: Edge rusher in free agency

The Indianapolis Colts are less than two months away from the 2021 NFL draft and while free agency will have an impact on how they go about their picks, it’s still wise to take a look at some of the options.

In this latest mock draft, we are undergoing a scenario in which the Colts add to the edge position in a big way during free agency. We will be running some exercises like this with other positions before free agency hits.

This mock has a little more of what I would do, differing from the typical mock drafts in which we try to predict what Chris Ballard will do.

Using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator, here’s a look at our latest mock draft in which the Colts have addressed a big need at edge rusher in free agency:

Round 2 | No. 52 overall

*TRADE* Colts receive: No. 52, No. 83 & 2022 second-round pick Bears receive: No. 21 The Pick: OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State This offer was proposed by the system and even though missing out on a first-round pick for the third year in a row might be risky, they pick up an extra second-round pick, get back a third-round pick and add a future second, which is what Ballard would want to do. The pick here is Radunz, who didn't see much time in 2020 because NDSU didn't play a full season. He moves extremely well and while he will need to add some strength to his frame, he would fit nicely right next to Quenton Nelson at left tackle.

Round 2 | No. 54 overall

The Pick: WR Terrace Marshall, LSU There might be more pressing needs, even though wide receiver is a need, but passing up on Mashall here would have been too good. I debated going with Jordan Smith out of UAB and since this mock is in the scenario in which the Colts sign a big-time edge piece, this went in another direction. Marshall is a lengthy receiver with height and speed advantages. We know Ballard loves the combination of height and speed at the position, and Marshall seems like a good fit for the offense for what he can do both in the slot and on the boundary.

Round 3 | No. 83 overall

The Pick: TE Brevin Jordan, Miami This is where my draft would differ from Ballard's most likely. He hasn't drafted a tight end since he took over the general manager role, but Jordan would be a fantastic addition if they don't bring in a free agent such as Jonnu Smith or Gerald Everrett. Jordan would excel as a move tight end thanks to his combination of size and athleticism. We know Carson Wentz will throw to tight ends in Frank Reich's system, and this pick can go a long way for the offense.

Round 4 | No. 127 overall

The Pick: EDGE Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa Even if the Colts spend big on an edge rusher in free agency, they should still be expected to draft one as well. It wouldn't be surprising if they did so earlier than the fourth round. That's how big of a need it is. Smith is interesting because he has a lot of upside as a Day 3 pick. He's bendy, athletic and explosive off the line. He may be best suited for a sub-package rushing role rather than a three-down role due to his lack of consistency against the run. But he would be a very intriguing prospect to kick off the final day of the draft.

Round 5 | No. 166 overall

The Pick: CB Camryn Bynum, California Another position the Colts are expected to address in free agency, Bynum would be a welcome addition as a Day 3 pick thanks to his work against the run and in zone coverage, the latter of which he may be limited to in the NFL. What Bynum does well may not move the needle for other teams, but it will for the Colts. He’s strong in zone coverage showing off solid instincts and ball skills to warrant a Day 3 pick. He’s also a very sound tackler, which we know is important for the Colts. Bynum may never be a regular starter but he would contribute on special teams right away and fight for a depth role in the cornerback room.

Round 6 | No. 207 overall

The Pick: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois Getting Carson Wentz more explosive weapons is necessary this offseason. That's why Imatorbhebhe should be a target for the Colts on Day 3. He has the size, speed and ability after the catch to make a difference for the Colts. He has already met with the team twice during the pre-draft process. With Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal and a potential low-cost free agent, adding Imatorbhebhe and the aforementioned Terrace Marshall would give the room a lot of promise.

Round 7 | No. 247 overall

The Pick: S Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati The Colts will likely look to add some depth behind Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon. Forrest would fill right in as an immediate special teams contributor while being able to work as a dime backer in those limited packages. He’s a solid athlete who has a high motor and is efficient with his tackles. He may never be an elite player, but his game would fill nicely in a role with the Colts defense and special teams units.

