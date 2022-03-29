Colts’ 7-round mock draft: Passing on a QB

The Indianapolis Colts are a month away from the 2022 NFL draft and they finally have their quarterback in place after trading for veteran Matt Ryan.

The plan for the Colts now is to add weapons around Ryan while giving him consistent protection. They also need to find his successor. That very well could be in this draft. If the Colts like a quarterback prospect enough, they are likely to go get him.

But what would the draft look like if the Colts felt secure in Ryan being the starter for the next two seasons, which could be the case? They could easily pass on a quarterback in this class and opt to build more around Ryan while focusing on moving up for a quarterback in 2023 when they have a first-round pick.

So let’s take a look at a mock draft in which the Colts opt to pass on a quarterback prospect using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator:

Round 2 | No. 42 overall (from WAS)

The Pick: WR Christian Watson, NDSU

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 208

40: 4.34

RAS: 9.96

College stats

While Watson might be a bit of a project, his upside will be intriguing to every team in the NFL. There’s a good chance he’s not on the board when this pick comes. The Colts need to add a vertical threat to the offense for Ryan, and Watson can be that player. He’s not afraid to use his size against physical corners and has the makings of a high-upside player. He’ll need some coaching and patience with the competition change coming from a Division I-AA school, but he would be a great fit for Frank Reich’s offense.

Round 3 | No. 73 overall (from WAS)

The Pick: OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315

Arm Length: 33 7/8

RAS: 9.72

Even though the Colts are seemingly giving Matt Pryor the first shot at being the starting left tackle, we should expect them to add competition for that role with a pick in April. Lucas is a strong fit for what the Colts look for in offensive tackles. His arm length may be slightly shorter than the desired 34 inches but he moves well in space and has shown good footwork with his pass sets.

Round 4 | No. 122 overall

The Pick: S Nick Cross, Maryland

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 212

40: 4.34

RAS: 9.91

College stats

Given his athleticism, there is a good chance Cross is gone before this pick. The Maryland product has the ability to play near the line of scrimmage to make impact plays against the run while possessing the athletic ability to work in a deep-half assignment. He has solid ball skills and the type of athleticism that can develop his coverage game further.

Round 5 | No. 159 overall

The Pick: CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195

Arm Length: 32 7/8

40: 4.53

RAS: 9.4

College Stats

Despite coming from a small school, Wiliams fits the mold of the bigger, more physical cornerbacks that work in Gus Bradley’s scheme. He also checks a lot of the boxes that Chris Ballard looks for in cornerbacks, which is confirmed by Williams’ appearance in Zach Hicks’ Build-A-Ballard series. He would certainly be a development for the secondary but he has the traits that translate with proper coaching.

Round 5 | No. 179 overall (compensatory)

The Pick: TE Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 253

40: 4.63

RAS: 9.63

College Stats

If the Colts don’t add a veteran option in free agency leading up to the draft, there’s a chance this position is a bit higher on the list of needs. But they also could feel more bullish about the room and others on the outside. Bellinger isn’t a finished product but he has the athleticism that could further development as a pass-catcher. Cleaning up his technique will help in the run game but he could serve as a TE3 behind Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson.

Round 6 | No. 216 overall (compensatory)

The Pick: WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 206

40: 4.31

RAS: 9.01

College Stats

This pick almost makes too much sense. Jones wouldn’t be a pick that would see an immediate role on offense but he could fight for a roster spot while showing off impressive work on special teams. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Colts use Jones in a similar way to that of Devin Duvernay with the Baltimore Ravens.

Round 7 | No. 239 overall

The Pick: DL Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 282

Arm Length: 34

College Stats

While he don’t know the testing numbers for Otomewo, we do know the Colts have some level of interest in the former Gopher. A team captain in 2021, Otomewo also attended the Senior Bowl. He has the size and length to play on the strong side edge (Big End) while the Colts may be intrigued with his potential to kick inside as well on passing downs.

