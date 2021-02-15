Colts’ 7-round mock draft: Trading up for a QB

The Indianapolis Colts are still a few months away from the 2021 NFL draft, which is currently scheduled to take place at the end of April. Until then, the mock drafts will be seen early and often.

While free agency—an aspect that will change draft plans—has yet to arrive, we can still take a look at what avenues the Colts can take. In our last mock draft, we did the traditional simulation without any trades. That isn’t the case here.

In this mock draft, using The Draft Network’s mock draft machine, we traded up from the No. 21 pick to the No. 7 pick with the Detroit Lions. This is a popular choice for the Colts so it was interesting to see what the rest of the draft looked like when moving up to get a potential franchise quarterback.

Without further ado, here is our latest seven-round mock draft for the Colts:

Round 1 | No. 7 overall

*TRADE*

Colts receive: No. 7 (2021) Lions receive: No. 21 (2021), No. 54 (2021), 2022 first-round selection The Pick: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State This is likely to be a trade package if the Colts want to jump the Carolina Panthers, who will be looking for a quarterback at No. 8. I tried to give the Lions a future second instead of this year's, but it was a no go. But that shouldn't keep the Colts from trading up for their potential franchise quarterback—if Lance is their guy. Lance is a bit of a wild card in this draft. He could go around this area or fall out of the top-10. The fact that he had only one game in 2020 and only one season as a starter against FCS competition brings a lot of question marks. But he's worth the risk. He would thrive in an RPO system while working on developing his game. With a strong run game, Lance can start from Day 1 in a quick-passing offense and give the Colts a chance to compete for the AFC South crown.

Round 3 | No. 84 overall

The Pick: EDGE Jordan Smith, UAB There is a bit of a caveat with this pick. He was available in the simulation so I selected him, but there is a real chance Smith will be well off the board by the time Round 3 arrives. There's talk of him sneaking into the late first round because of his traits. That said, we can only do as much as the machine lets us. The Colts have to address the edge rush in free agency, and there are plenty of options. But Smith is a wonderful fit for the Colts' one-gap front. He's extremely bendy despite being 6-foot-7, and he uses his length and athleticism to his advantage when running the arc. He also has a very high motor, which we know the Colts covet. Chris Ballard will want to make sure his off-field issues are clear. He was suspended nine games when with the Florida Gators for involvement in a credit card scheme. If that checks out, though, Smith would be a fantastic addition at any point during Day 2 of the draft.

Round 4 | No. 126 overall

The Pick: Brady Christensen, BYU A Pro Football Focus darling, Christensen may have the eye of the Colts when the draft comes around. Though the team will ultimately have to go the cheaper route in free agency at left tackle, they can do that—bring in a Joe Haeg type—and draft a sound prospect like Christensen. Playing on a stellar BYU offensive line, Christensen is one of the most technically sound tackles in the draft, and that's saying something. Once he latches on a defender's chest plate, it's game over. He may be a bit limited as an athlete, but he gets the job done, so it's not like he's a bad athlete. In 2020, he allowed one sack and three total pressures on 409 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. At best, Christensen becomes the next starting left tackle alongside Quenton Nelson. At worst, he's a decent swing tackle providing solid depth.

Round 5 | No. 166 overall

The Pick: WR Dazz Newsome, North Carolina Regardless of what happens with T.Y. Hilton in free agency, the Colts have to add to the wide receiver room. Michael Pittman Jr. will hopefully take the reins as the alpha while Parris Campbell will look to bounce back from missing all but one game in 2020. Newsome is interesting as a Day 3 pick because of his ability to stretch the field vertically. He's lethal with the ball in his hands and would work perfectly with the Colts' quick-hitting passing game. He showed more consistency catching the ball outside his frame in 2020, which was a plus. However, he had limited work against press coverage playing almost exclusively in the slot throughout his tenure with the Tar Heels. He'll need to add more to his route tree as well, but Newsome can be a dangerous weapon for Frank Reich while also contributing on special teams from the jump.

Round 6 | No. 206 overall

The Pick: S JaCoby Stevens, LSU Expect this to be a popular pick in our mock drafts. Stevens seems like an ideal Day 3 pick for the Colts and according to Justin Melo of Draft Wire, the two sides had a strong connection at the Senior Bowl. Stevens will line up anywhere for the Colts. He can be a split safety, single-high or line up in the box in dime packages. His versatility will be his biggest selling point in the draft to go along with sound tackling and strong ball skills. He may never usurp Khari Willis or Julian Blackmon for a starting role, but Stevens would provide strong depth at safety in dime packages while contributing from Day 1 on special teams alongside All-Pro George Odum.

Round 7 | No. 243 overall

The Pick: CB Camryn Bynum, California Going this long without selecting a cornerback may not be the most ideal situation, but the Colts should address that need in free agency as well. Bynum would be a strong pick to round out the draft even if he isn't necessarily the most exciting prospect. What Bynum does well may not move the needle for other teams, but it will for the Colts. He's strong in zone coverage showing off solid instincts and ball skills to warrant a Day 3 pick. He's also a very sound tackler, which we know is important for the Colts. Bynum may never be a starter but he would contribute on special teams right away and fight for a depth role in the cornerback room.

