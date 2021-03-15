Colts’ 7-round mock draft: Pre free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts are set to hit free agency with plenty of salary-cap space. Those moves will have an impact on their path in the 2021 NFL draft.

With several needs to address in free agency, the Colts could be somewhat active but they shouldn’t be expected to splurge like some are predicting. They will plug holes and find value as they have in recent seasons.

With all that said, there could be plenty of changes coming to the roster during free agency.

Here’s a seven-round mock draft ahead of free agency:

Round 1 | No. 32 overall

*Trade*

Colts get: No. 32, No. 95 Bucs get: No. 21 The Pick: OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State The simulation offered a trade that gave the Colts a third-round pick, which will replace the one they gave up in the Carson Wentz trade. The pick here is relatively easy. Chris Ballard will find value at offensive tackle and take Radunz, who is a seamless fit on the edge for the Colts. His movement skills and athleticism make him an easy fit for the blocking scheme in Indy.

Round 2 | No. 54 overall

The Pick: EDGE Jordan Smith, UAB Another seamless fit for the Colts, Smith almost feels like too easy of a pick on Day 2. There's a chance he may not last until No. 54 overall so the Colts may have to take in the first round if they trade back. But Smith's explosiveness and length off the edge would be a nice addition to a defense that needs edge rushers

Round 3 | No. 95 overall

The Pick: CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota Getting the stamp of approval in Zach Hicks' Build-A-Ballard series, it's easy to see why St-Juste is a fit for the Colts. He has the length and tackling skills that the Colts covet. He can also work in press coverage, which is a big plus for Matt Eberflus' scheme. Cornerback is a big need for the Colts this offseason, which makes St-Juste a potential pick late on Day 2 and throughout Day 3.

Round 4 | No. 127 overall

The Pick: EDGE Elseron Smith, Northern Iowa Going back to the edge is necessary because it is that big of a need for the Cotls. They could add some in free agency, but it wouldn't be a shock to see the Colts add a pair of pass rushers in the draft. Smith is a nice sleeper with upside on Day 3. He’s bendy, athletic and explosive off the line. He may be best suited for a sub-package rushing role rather than a three-down role due to his lack of consistency against the run. But he would be a very intriguing prospect to kick off the final day of the draft.

Round 5 | No. 165 overall

The Pick: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe Addressing wide receiver might need to come earlier than the fifth round of the draft but we know how much Ballard likes to take those developmental pieces at wideout. Enter Imatorbhebhe. He has the size, speed and ability after the catch to make a difference for the Colts. He has already met with the team twice during the pre-draft process. Even if the Colts add a Day 2 wide out, he's a strong addition to the room on Day 3.

Round 6 | No. 204 overall

The Pick: LB Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M The Colts are likely seeing Anthony Walker Jr. leave in free agency. They have their starters in Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke while E.J. Speed could see a bigger role in 2021. But they could use a little more depth on the back end. Johnson could provide that with his size, speed and length in the middle of the field. He may not provide more than special teams work and depth in case of injury, but that's all the Colts would need.

Round 7 | No. 247 overall

The Pick: TE Dylan Soehner, Iowa State Soehner is a massive tight end in the mold of Mo Alie-Cox. He’s a strong blocker and can turn into a receiving weapon in the Colts find a way to develop him. He wasn’t used a whole lot in the passing game in 2020 but he’s a great athlete at a position the Colts view as a mismatch on offense

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Colts’ updated draft order following compensatory picks

    Here are the Colts' picks for 2021.

  • Colts projected moderate chance of getting comp picks in 2022

    Could the Colts get a comp pick in 2022?

  • Colts select OT Christian Darrisaw in latest USA TODAY mock

    Colts go OT in USA TODAY's latest mock.

  • Carson Wentz working out with Colts receivers

    The trade sending quarterback Carson Wentz from the Eagles to the Colts can’t become official until Wednesday, but Wentz isn’t waiting until then to start developing relationships with his new teammates. Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. posted a photo to Instagram from a recent workout that shows him and teammate Dezmon Patmon wrapping up [more]

  • Breaking down Titans 2021 NFL Draft target CB Jaycee Horn

    Jaycee Horn could be an option for the Tennessee Titans at No. 22 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • This Bears 2021 mock draft sends help to offense with first four picks

    The Bears get a big boost on offense in this new 2021 NFL mock draft.

  • Watch Caris LeVert score first points as Pacer in return after cancer surgery

    Caris LeVert played his first game since cancer surgery.

  • 4 players the Bears could lose to free agency

    With free agency on the horizon, here are four Bears players that will likely sign elsewhere when the new league year begins.

  • Cowboys’ Prescott was biggest news of week, but not only news

    Dak! Dak! Dak! Dak! Dak! Dallas Cowboys fans cannot stop shouting his name, as the biggest deal in franchise history is finally on the books. Dak Prescott is paid, and the long, drawn out contract negotiation is officially over. The Cowboys' ...

  • Report: Ex-Giants G Kevin Zeitler agrees to terms with Ravens

    Kevin Zeitler was released by the New York Giants last week.

  • Grading RG Kevin Zeitler’s signing with the Ravens: A

    The Baltimore Ravens signed former Giants and Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler, and it's a perfect addition to Baltimore's offense.

  • 2021 Chicago Bears free agency tracker

    We're monitoring all of the cuts, re-signings, restructures and new signings from early March through free agency in this handy tracker.

  • Ravens sign OG Kevin Zeitler

    The Ravens pounced on the availability of offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, signing the former Giant to a 3-year deal Monday.

  • Report: Vikings’ updated 2021 salary cap number

    So it appears that the Minnesota Vikings will not have a lot of cap space to work with heading into the official 2021 free agency window.

  • Eli Lilly Shares Fall After Alzheimer’s Drug Data Falls Short Of High Expectations

    Enthusiasm by the drugmaker for its antibody therapy had helped fuel investors' expectations, analysts say.

  • Aljamain Sterling: ‘I don’t feel like a true champion’

    After arguably the most bizarre title change in UFC history, newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling gave his response to the MMA community on his podcast “The Weekly Scraps” following his DQ victory over Petr Yan at UFC 259. While Yan clearly delivered an illegal knee to Sterling, who by definition was a grounded fighter, many MMA fans, commentators, and fighters criticized Sterling for embellishing his reaction to the knee. Sterling addressed whether or not he felt like a true champion and also criticized Yan for his knowledge (or lack thereof) of the rules along with making the decision to knee him in that position altogether. “Just so you guys know, I don’t feel like I am the champ because obviously I didn’t win this the way I wanted to win it. But rules are in place for a reason, and it’s mind boggling to me to know that a guy like Yan, of his caliber, can get to the highest of the highs, become a world champion, and still make mistakes like that,” Sterling said. “Not knowing when an opponent is down, having to ask your coach if an opponent is down? Like, what? I was told that he’s done this before in the past. I have to find the fight so I can actually pull it up and verify for myself if this is true or not. But it is kind of crazy that he would go back and do something like that again if true.” https://www.mmaweekly.com/espn-releases-footage-of-petr-yans-corner-after-controversial-illegal-knee Petr Yan's Russian fans 'are a little overboard' Sterling also lectured Yan’s Russian fan base on their lack of medical knowledge regarding their criticism of the severity of “Funkmaster’s” head injury. He also mentioned he received death threats from them as well, but did not seem all too concerned. “I respect that you guys like to support your own. Maybe that is something that I do admire about the Russian fan base. You guys will support your own no matter what. You guys are a little overboard in terms of crazy; in terms of like the death threats and stuff. That’s a little crazy, but I do respect that you guys support your athletes,” Sterling said. “With that being said, you guys aren’t freaking doctors. You don’t know anything about concussions. Just because I got a CT scan and they said I was cleared does not mean I wasn’t concussed.” What went through Aljamain Sterling's mind following the illegal knee? Sterling also referenced the first two times he was knocked out, likening the knee from Yan to the prior instances. The Funkmaster said he was delirious and could not exactly recall what referee Mark Smith said to him while he was on the ground after eating the knee from Yan. However, Sterling said he remembered asking how much time he had because he wanted to continue. As previously mentioned, many people within the MMA community criticized Sterling for potentially embellishing how bad his head injury was from that illegal knee rather than criticizing Yan for throwing the illegal knee to begin with. Sterling stayed on the ground for an extended period of time after the fact and provided context regarding his frame of mind in that moment. “‘The fight’s going to be a no-contest. Dana’s going to say he was losing that fight in the fourth round, so why should we use him again? We already know the direction the fight was heading, and so we’re going to move on from this,’” Sterling said. “These are all the thoughts going through my head, ‘I’m never going to get the opportunity again, I’m going to have to win three or four more fights to get back to this position to ever challenge for a world title again. So those thoughts were going through my head, not, ‘I’m going to become world champion.’” Aljamain Sterling punches Petr Yan at UFC 259 | Photo courtesy of UFC & Getty Aljamain Sterling now angling for a fight with Henry Cejudo After the fight ended, a picture surfaced on social media of Sterling celebrating with friends and family with the belt on his shoulder. Yan posted a tweet with this photo, mocking Sterling in the process. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368737036262273024?s=20 The pair have gone back and forth since trading shots on social media. While one can assume from a purist’s standpoint that it is in the promotion’s best interest to book a rematch between Sterling and Yan, Sterling also posted a video facing off with former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, saying he’d be open to skipping a rematch with Yan in favor of that bout. https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368722368990875650?s=20 Either way, this new bantamweight saga is far from over, regardless of whoever is next in line for a shot at Sterling’s new title. TRENDING > Dana White defends Monster Energy after Dominick Cruz calls out one of the company’s executives Dana White addresses Petr Yan's illegal knee to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • 2021 NFL salary cap reportedly set at $182.5M in first decrease since 2011

    The NFL salary cap will decrease for the first time since 2011, the season after the uncapped year.

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.