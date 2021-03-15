Colts’ 7-round mock draft: Pre free agency

The Indianapolis Colts are set to hit free agency with plenty of salary-cap space. Those moves will have an impact on their path in the 2021 NFL draft.

With several needs to address in free agency, the Colts could be somewhat active but they shouldn’t be expected to splurge like some are predicting. They will plug holes and find value as they have in recent seasons.

With all that said, there could be plenty of changes coming to the roster during free agency.

Here’s a seven-round mock draft ahead of free agency:

Round 1 | No. 32 overall

*Trade*

Colts get: No. 32, No. 95 Bucs get: No. 21 The Pick: OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State The simulation offered a trade that gave the Colts a third-round pick, which will replace the one they gave up in the Carson Wentz trade. The pick here is relatively easy. Chris Ballard will find value at offensive tackle and take Radunz, who is a seamless fit on the edge for the Colts. His movement skills and athleticism make him an easy fit for the blocking scheme in Indy.

Round 2 | No. 54 overall

The Pick: EDGE Jordan Smith, UAB Another seamless fit for the Colts, Smith almost feels like too easy of a pick on Day 2. There's a chance he may not last until No. 54 overall so the Colts may have to take in the first round if they trade back. But Smith's explosiveness and length off the edge would be a nice addition to a defense that needs edge rushers

Round 3 | No. 95 overall

The Pick: CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota Getting the stamp of approval in Zach Hicks' Build-A-Ballard series, it's easy to see why St-Juste is a fit for the Colts. He has the length and tackling skills that the Colts covet. He can also work in press coverage, which is a big plus for Matt Eberflus' scheme. Cornerback is a big need for the Colts this offseason, which makes St-Juste a potential pick late on Day 2 and throughout Day 3.

Round 4 | No. 127 overall

The Pick: EDGE Elseron Smith, Northern Iowa Going back to the edge is necessary because it is that big of a need for the Cotls. They could add some in free agency, but it wouldn't be a shock to see the Colts add a pair of pass rushers in the draft. Smith is a nice sleeper with upside on Day 3. He’s bendy, athletic and explosive off the line. He may be best suited for a sub-package rushing role rather than a three-down role due to his lack of consistency against the run. But he would be a very intriguing prospect to kick off the final day of the draft.

Round 5 | No. 165 overall

The Pick: WR Josh Imatorbhebhe Addressing wide receiver might need to come earlier than the fifth round of the draft but we know how much Ballard likes to take those developmental pieces at wideout. Enter Imatorbhebhe. He has the size, speed and ability after the catch to make a difference for the Colts. He has already met with the team twice during the pre-draft process. Even if the Colts add a Day 2 wide out, he's a strong addition to the room on Day 3.

Round 6 | No. 204 overall

The Pick: LB Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M The Colts are likely seeing Anthony Walker Jr. leave in free agency. They have their starters in Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke while E.J. Speed could see a bigger role in 2021. But they could use a little more depth on the back end. Johnson could provide that with his size, speed and length in the middle of the field. He may not provide more than special teams work and depth in case of injury, but that's all the Colts would need.

Round 7 | No. 247 overall

The Pick: TE Dylan Soehner, Iowa State Soehner is a massive tight end in the mold of Mo Alie-Cox. He’s a strong blocker and can turn into a receiving weapon in the Colts find a way to develop him. He wasn’t used a whole lot in the passing game in 2020 but he’s a great athlete at a position the Colts view as a mismatch on offense

