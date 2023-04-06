Colts’ 7-round mock draft with trades

The Indianapolis Colts are less than a month away from the start of the 2023 NFL draft, which means there is going to be a lot of information and projections coming out of the woodwork over the next few weeks.

That includes conducting mock drafts and projecting what the Colts will do with their nine selections. We should expect a number of trades as general manager Chris Ballard has never gone through a draft without making a deal in some capacity.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

Here’s our latest mock draft projection for the Colts, included with a few trades:

Round 1 | No. 3 overall (from ARI)

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

Trade: Colts send No. 4 to Cardinals for Nos. 4, 79 and a 2024 third-round pick

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

The Colts have yet to make a trade up to No. 3 overall, but that may be due to the fact that they’re still working through the scouting process with the quarterback class. After they’ve conducted their private workouts this week, they likely will have more conviction about the prospects.

When it’s all said and done, I believe the Colts will trade up to the No. 3 spot to take Richardson. He has elite upside and game-changing athleticism. He’s further along in his development than one would think for a player with 13 starts. There certainly will be growing pains, but Richardson has the chance to be a unicorn.

Round 2 | No. 48 overall (from DET)

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

Trade: Colts send No. 35 to Lions for Nos. 48 and 81

The Pick: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

After trading up in the first round, we shouldn’t be surprised at all if Chris Ballard moved back from his second-round pick to do as much as he can to recoup an extra Day 2 pick.

Brents is a near-perfect fit for Gus Bradley’s defense. This selection makes too much sense in the second round. He brings elite athleticism and length while showing off strong ball skills at the catch point. He may be best suited for zone coverage, which could work in the Colts’ favor if he falls a bit on Day 2.

Round 3 | No. 81 overall (from DET)

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The Pick: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

There’s a lot of buzz connecting the Colts and Scott as they’ve reportedly shown significant interest in the former Bearcat. Though Scott is undersized, he brings a lot of T.Y. Hilton vibes to the field, which is a profile the Colts could desperately use to work alongside Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

Round 4 | No, 116 overall (from GB)

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The Pick: OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

The Colts reportedly showed some interest in Morris during the offseason. He brings elite length and plenty of experience working on both sides of the line at offensive tackle, making him a solid candidate to work in the swing role right away.

Round 5 | No. 138 overall

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The Pick: EDGE Yaya Diaby, Louisville

While the Colts added Samson Ebukam during free agency, it’s going to be difficult for Chris Ballard to pass on an edge rusher considering the high number of elite athletes in this class. A team can never have too many pass rushers, and Diaby has the type of game worth molding.

Round 5 | No. 162 overall (from BUF)

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The Pick: CB Starling Thomas V, UAB

Double-dipping at the cornerback position is a necessity for the Colts even if they make an addition in free agency before the draft. They’ve shown interest in Thomas, including a scheduled top-30 visit. There are some areas to work out in his game, but he brings speed and explosiveness as a depth piece.

Round 5 | No. 176 overall (from DAL)

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The Pick: iOL Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Continuing to be one of my favorite picks for the Colts on Day 3, Gaines is a perfect match for Indy. He’s undersized, but he brings elite movement skills and versatility working from all five spots along the offensive line. He’s a work in progress, but he’s the type of athlete to take a shot on.

Round 7 | No. 221 overall

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The Pick: LB Ben Vansumeren, Michigan State

It wouldn’t be a Chris Ballard draft without adding a linebacker. Vansumeren has been a late bloomer in the draft process but turned plenty of heads with an elite showing at his pro day. He could bring some upside as a depth piece to the linebacker room while starting out with a role on special teams.

Round 7 | No. 236 overall (from TB)

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The Pick: DT Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

The Colts have shown interest in Martin, reportedly bringing him in for a top-30 visit during the month of April. He’s known for his strength and power from the one-technique who could compete for a spot behind Grover Stewart.

