Colts’ 7-round mock draft pre-NFL free agency

The Indianapolis Colts are set to embark on the start of free agency Monday as the legal tampering period officially arrives. That means we’re one step closer to the 2023 NFL draft.

Though the Colts aren’t expected to be major players in free agency, we do expect them to address some positions, such as right guard. In this mock draft scenario, they used free agency to find their starting right guard.

Here’s an updated seven-round mock draft for the Colts, using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator:

Round 1 | No. 4 overall

The Pick: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

We tried to trade up to the No. 3 overall pick with the Arizona Cardinals, offering the Nos. 4 and 106 picks along with center Ryan Kelly. However, it was rejected. Not moving up to No. 3 is incredibly risky if the Colts truly want to walk away from this draft with a quarterback, but we know Chris Ballard won’t simply trade up just to do so.

Instead, they risk sitting by at No. 4 and waiting for a quarterback to fall to them. With Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud both gone with the first two picks, Richardson is the easy choice here. He has a long way to go in his development, but the upside is far too enticing.

The Colts could try to run a simplified version of the Eagles’ 2022 offense, which would include a lot of RPO concepts and empty formations. What we saw last year from Justin Fields might be Richardson’s floor in the NFL while he continues to work on decision-making and his throwing mechanics.

Round 2 | No. 38 overall (from LV)

*Projected trade: Colts trade No. 35 pick to Raiders for Nos. 38 and 109 picks*

The Pick: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

The match is getting stronger by the day. The Colts need to add to their cornerback room, and Brents is a perfect fit for Gus Bradley’s zone-heavy scheme. He’s a physically imposing corner standing at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds with 34-inch arms. He posted a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash with an eye-popping 41.5-inch vertical jump.

On top of that, Brents has recorded five interceptions and six passes defended over his last 27 games as a starter at Kansas State so he’s proven to have the necessary ball skills to work on the boundary.

Round 3 | No. 79 overall (from WAS)

The Pick: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Even though we didn’t trade Ryan Kelly in this mock draft, there’s a good chance the Colts move on from him in some way this offseason. If they’re looking for his replacement on Day 2, they may not need to look much further than Wypler.

A two-year starting center at Ohio State, Wypler made calls at the line of scrimmage and would fit the Colts’ offensive line mold under new head coach Shane Steichen. Though he’s technically undersized, Wypler moves incredibly well and can effectively be used as a puller. He’s quick off the ball and has no issues climbing to the second level or sealing the edge in a zone blocking scheme.

Having a rookie center and rookie quarterback is risky, but Wypler is a strong fit for the Colts offensive line.

Round 4 | No. 106 overall

The Pick: WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

What the Colts do in free agency may have an impact on how early they address the wide receiver position, but they need to do something in the draft regardless. Wilson fits what the Colts like in receivers. He was a team captain and Senior Bowl participant who plays with urgency and toughness after the catch. He does the dirty work as a run blocker and has the size that Chris Ballard likes in wideouts, measuring in at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds while posting a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash and a 37.5-inch vertical jump.

Round 4 | No. 109 overall (from LV)

The Pick: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

The Colts may be losing Bobby Okereke in free agency this offseason and while they hope Shaquille Leonard will be there to resume his starting role, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they used a draft pick on an athletic linebacker in the mold of Okereke.

Williams, a senior and team captain at Tulane, fits the ball closely. Measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds with 33 3/4-inch arms, Williams has the size and length to fit Gus Bradley’s scheme. He also posted a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash and a 10-foot broad jump. He’s a bit of a project, but he’s a strong tackler with solid instincts and shows promise as a coverage linebacker. His athleticism, leadership and upside make him an intriguing candidate to add to the middle of the defense.

Round 5 | No. 139 overall

The Pick: EDGE Yaya Diaby, Louisville

There are few edge rushers in this class that profile as a “Chris Ballard type.” While his track record of edge rushers isn’t all that strong, the profiles he’s attracted to do bring upside because of their athleticism. If the Colts want to add more depth to the edge, look no further than Diaby.

Physically, Diaby is close to exactly what Ballard looks for. He measured in t 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds with 33 7/8-inch arms. He posted a blazing 4.51 in the 40-yard dash with an elite 1.56 in the 10-yard split and a 37-inch vertical. All of those are typical in a Chris Ballard edge rusher.

He’s a bit raw when it comes to a pass-rush plan, but his skill set using power moves gives him a nice floor to work with while the Colts develop the rest of his game, using his elite athleticism to unlock that level of skill.

Round 5 | No. 163 overall

The Pick: OT Wanya Morris, Oklahoma

There’s a good chance the Colts add some depth and competition to the offensive tackle spots in free agency, but nothing should stop them from doing so in the draft either.

The Colts have already shown some interest in Morris, but he didn’t get to finish his workout at the NFL combine after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring injury during his 40-yard dash attempt. Still, he’s an intriguing option on Day 3 of the draft.

Morris measured in at 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds with 35 1/8-inch arms. He posted a 5.10 in the 40-yard dash with a 1.73 10-yard split. That’s an athletic pass protector. There’s plenty of development left in his game ahead, but he has the high-upside profile to take a shot on during Day 3.

Round 7 | No. 222 overall

The Pick: G Jon Gaines II, UCLA

I can already tell, Gaines will be a popular mock draft pick here throughout the offseason. He may not be the most polished prospect, but he’s incredibly athletic while bringing the type of football IQ the Colts would love to add as a depth piece and potential starter at guard.

Gaines played at all three offensive line spots at UCLA and tested incredibly well at the combine. Measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds with 33.5-inch arms, Gaines is a bit undersized. But he moves extremely well, evident from his elite 4.45 in the short shuttle. His 32.5-inch vertical was tied for the best among interior offensive linemen while his 1.73 in the 10-yard split was the second-best.

Round 7 | No. 237 overall (from TB)

The Pick: RB Deneric Prince, Tulsa

The Colts love to add explosiveness to the offensive side of the ball, and Prince has that in spades. At 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds, Prince ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds and added 35.5-inch vertical jump. If anything, he’s an upside addition to the backfield to compete with Zack Moss and Deon Jackson.

Overview

Pick Player School Round 1, No. 4 QB Anthony Richardson Florida Round 2, No. 38 CB Julius Brents Kansas State Round 3, No. 79 C Luke Wypler Ohio State Round 4, No. 106 WR Michael Wilson Stanford Round 4, No. 109 LB Dorian Williams Tulane Round 5, No. 139 EDGE Yaya Diaby Louisville Round 5, No. 163 OT Wanya Morris Oklahoma Round 7, No. 222 G Jon Gaines II UCLA Round 7, No. 237 RB Deneric Prince Tulsa

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire