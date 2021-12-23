Colts have 7 players selected to Pro Bowl

The Indianapolis Colts have seven players selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2021 season, which is the most in the NFL.

Thanks to their recent surge of a 7-2 record in their last nine games, the Colts have gotten onto the map as one of the best teams in the NFL with three games remaining in the regular season

Here’s a quick look at the seven Colts’ players selected to the Pro Bowl:

RB Jonathan Taylor

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

We already knew this one heading into the week as Taylor was among the first five players to be announced as Pro Bowlers. The second-year back leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,518), rushing touchdowns (17), scrimmage yards (1,854) and total touchdowns (19). This is Taylor’s first Pro Bowl selection.

LG Quenton Nelson

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Another player that was a near-lock to make the Pro Bowl, Nelson has been a major key for the Colts offense and one of the biggest reasons why Taylor is having a monster season. According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson’s 12 pressures allowed are tied for the third-fewest among guards with at least 340 pass-blocking snaps. This is Nelson’s fourth Pro Bowl selection in as many seasons.

C Ryan Kelly

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Proving to be one of the best centers in the NFL, Kelly gets the honor of being a Pro Bowler. The anchor of the offensive line, Kelly will be going to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

DT DeForest Buckner

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

The leader of the Colts defense, Buckner leads the team in sacks (6.5) and quarterback hits (16) while being the engine of the entire unit. Though he made the Pro Bowl in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers, Buckner didn’t make during his first season with the Colts in 2020, despite getting an All-Pro nod. This is Buckner’s second Pro Bowl selection.

LB Darius Leonard

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Maniac gets the third Pro Bowl nod of his career thanks to another season of impactful play. While he may not be among the leaders in tackles like he typically is, he has been extremely productive. His six forced fumbles are tied for the most in the NFL and are the most among linebackers. This is Leonard’s third Pro Bowl selection.

CB Kenny Moore II

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Finally! We finally get to see the recognition that Moore deserves. The best slot cornerback in the NFL, Moore has been arguably the most impactful player for the Colts. He has allowed 74.8 passer rating in coverage despite being targeted more than any other cornerback in the league. His 15 run stops are also the most among cornerbacks. This is Moore’s first Pro Bowl selection.

LS Luke Rhodes

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

I’m not going to sit here and act like I know how to evaluate long-snapper play. I figure it’s best when you don’t hear anything about them. But Rhodes has been a key part of the special teams unit since making the conversion from linebacker to long snapper in 2017. He earned a nice contract for himself and has a strong connection with Rigoberto Sanchez. This is Rhodes’ first Pro Bowl selection.

