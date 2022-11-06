The Colts benched quarterback Matt Ryan and fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Yet, nothing has changed today.

The Colts had minus-2 yards in the first quarter and have 64 yards at halftime. They are averaging 2.1 yards per play, have no points, have five pass completions and have allowed four sacks.

It adds up to the Colts’ 11th consecutive halftime deficit as the Patriots lead 13-0.

Indianapolis did have a 39-yard field goal try before the end of the half, but Chase McLaughlin missed.

The Patriots offense hasn’t been much better, with only 91 yards. But New England’s special teams has outplaying Indianapolis’ special teams.

Marcus Jones had a 23-yard punt return and Jonathan Jones snuck in to block a Matt Haack punt that Brenden Schooler picked up and ran 2 yards to the Indianapolis 2 before Haack tackled him. The Patriots scored their only touchdown two plays after the blocked punt — after losing a yard on first down — on a 3-yard Mac Jones pass to Rhamondre Stevenson.

Jones is 8-of-13 for 62 yards and a touchdown, while Sam Ehlinger is 5-of-12 for 52 yards.

Matthew Judon and Josh Uche each have two of five sacks of Ehlinger.

Colts have 64 yards, trail Patriots 13-0 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk