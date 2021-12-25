Colts have 6 players named Pro Bowl alternates

No team had more selections to the Pro Bowl than the Indianapolis Colts this season after their seven selections led the NFL. On top of that, they also had a high number of alternates as well.

Though some of these alternates could be viewed as a snub, the others are rightfully left off of the starting Pro Bowl rosters. Even so, they still get some recognition as alternates in case injuries or Super Bowl appearances keep a player from attending.

Here’s a quick look at the six Pro Bowl alternates for the Colts, followed by a reminder of the other seven players already selected:

Alternate: ST/WR Ashton Dulin

Dulin has a case as a snub because he leads all AFC players with 16 total tackles on special teams. He led the league for a while before J.T. Gray of the Saints took that spot. This would be Dulin’s first Pro Bowl appearance.

Alternate: RB Nyheim Hines

Hines hasn’t had much work on the ground due to the breakout of Jonathan Taylor, but he’s had an impact on special teams, averaging 7.4 yards per return. This would be Hines’ first Pro Bowl appearance.

Alternate: LB Bobby Okereke

It will be hard for Okereke to make the Pro Bowl but he does lead the Colts with 110 tackles and 43 defensive stops, per Pro Football Focus. This would be Okereke’s first Pro Bowl appearance.

Alternate: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. has enjoyed a breakout campaign in Year 2 but the crop is simply too deep. He leads the Colts with 889 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This would be his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Alternate: CB Xavier Rhodes

Rhodes has been up and down this season but he’s been much better as of late. This would be Rhodes’ fourth Pro Bowl appearance.

Alternate: QB Carson Wentz

For the majority of the season, Wentz has been fine. I wouldn’t say he’s put up Pro Bowl numbers completing 62.7% of his passes for 3,005 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. This would be Wentz’s second Pro Bowl appearance.

Selected: LG Quenton Nelson

Selected: C Ryan Kelly

Selected: RB Jonathan Taylor

Selected: DT DeForest Buckner

Selected: LB Darius Leonard

Selected: CB Kenny Moore II

Selected: LS Luke Rhodes

