Colts’ 53-man roster projection following minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts concluded the 2023 offseason workout program last week with a two-day minicamp, which means they’ll break for summer until returning for training camp at the end of July.

Making roster projections are incredibly difficult at this point in the offseason. Training camp and the preseason go a long way in helping players make their cases, and we’re working with very limited information at the moment.

Still, that’s not going to keep us from doing our best to project what the 53-man roster might look like now that we’ve concluded the offseason workout program.

So without further ado, here’s our latest 53-man roster projection for the Colts following minicamp:

Quarterback (3)

Pos. First Second Third QB Anthony Richardson Gardner Minshew Sam Ehlinger

Analysis: Earlier in the offseason, Ehlinger would have been a cut. However, the league’s implementation of the emergency quarterback rule gives him a pretty strong chance to make the roster. In order to use that rule, Ehlinger has to be on the 53-man roster. All eyes will be on the competition between Richardson and Minshew, though, during training camp and the preseason.

Notable Cuts: N/A

Running Back (3)

Analysis: A bit of a surprise here with Funk making the cut. It probably should be the rookie in Evan Hull, considering the Colts actually invested a draft pick in him, but Funk was running with the first-team offense during minicamp while Taylor (ankle) and Moss (personal) were absent. So for now, Funk seems to be leading the way for the third spot.

Notable Cuts: Deon Jackson, Evan Hull

Wide Receiver (6)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Analysis: The Colts may not have six wide receivers worthy of a roster spot so this will be a development to watch. Still, we went with Perriman over Mike Strachan for the sixth and final spot due to his deep-threat ability. Special teams contribution will essentially be the reason for that role so that will be something to keep in mind. Undrafted rookie Zavier Scott is a sleeper for the final spot as well.

Notable Cuts: Zavier Scott, Mike Strachan, Malik Turner

Tight End (4)

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Analysis: This is the position that is the most difficult to pin down. There are five worthy tight ends likely competing for four spots. The main battle will come down between rookie Will Mallory and second-year Andrew Ogletree. Mallory missed most of the spring due to a foot injury while Ogletree missed all of the spring working his way back from the torn ACL that claimed his rookie campaign in training camp. The rookie gets the nod right now with the hope of stashing Ogletree on the practice squad.

Notable Cuts: Andrew Ogletree, Pharaoh Brown

Offensive Line (9)

Analysis: I’d love for the Colts to keep 10 offensive linemen here, but good luck finding someone worthy of that final spot. It’s difficult enough finding nine. The depth in this room is a major question mark as the fourth-rounder in Freeland and the UDFA in Ekiyor could be holding vital backup roles. With Murray as the backup left tackle, it would behoove the Colts to find someone with more experience behind Raimann. Seventh-round pick Jake Witt goes to the practice squad.

Notable Cuts: Jake Witt, Carter O’Donnell

Defensive Line (9)

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Analysis: This room has a lot of potential. Paye and Ebukam project as the starting edge rushers while Odeyingbo will rotate on the edge and at the three-technique. The rookie in Adebawore needs to show a bit more in training camp than he did this offseason, but there’s too much potential to risk putting him on the practice squad.

Notable Cuts: Titus Leo, Rashod Berry, McTelvin Agim

Linebacker (6)

Analysis: Considering the unknown timeline of Shaquille Leonard’s injury recovery and the fact that the Colts always keep six linebackers, we’re going to roll with that number. Leonard’s health is a major factor here, but Olubi is an intriguing player to round out the group.

Notable Cuts: Cameron McGrone

Cornerback (6)

Pos. First Second Third CB Julius Brents Darius Rush Slot Kenny Moore II CB Dallis Flowers Tony Brown Jaylon Jones

Analysis: This room already had plenty of competition and question marks. Now, it seems likely the team will be without starter Isaiah Rodgers Sr. due to potential gambling violations. The final spot is likely to come down between Tony Brown and Darrell Baker Jr., both of which have intriguing cases. Brown played 72% of the special teams snaps in 2022 while Baker Jr. had a solid spring even seeing some work with the first-team defense. Brown gets the nod for now.

Notable Cuts: Darrell Baker Jr., Kevin Toliver II

Safety (4)

Pos. First Second SS Julian Blackmon Nick Cross FS Rodney Thomas II Trevor Denbow

Analysis: This position was a bit murky until rookie Daniel Scott tore his ACL on the final play of OTAs. Instead, it’s pretty straightforward. Keep an eye on the development of the uber-athletic Marcel Dabo, who joined the Colts through the league’s International Player Pathway Program in 2022. It also wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts added a veteran safety to the mix.

Notable Cuts: Marcel Dabo

Specialists (3)

Analysis: Assuming Sanchez is good to go for training camp from his Achilles recovery, this unit should be extremely strong going into 2023.

Notable Cuts: Lucas Havrisik

Overview

Offense (25)

Pos. First Second Third QB Anthony Richardson Gardner Minshew Sam Ehlinger RB Jonathan Taylor Zack Moss Jake Funk X-WR Michael Pittman Jr Breshad Perriman Slot Josh Downs Isaiah McKenzie Z-WR Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin Y-TE Mo Alie-Cox Jelani Woods F-TE Kylen Granson Will Mallory LT Bernhard Raimann Jordan Murray LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Danny Pinter RG Will Fries Emil Ekiyor RT Braden Smith Blake Freeland

Defense (25)

Pos. First Second Third DE Samson Ebukam Dayo Odeyingbo DT DeForest Buckner Taven Bryan Adetomiwa Adebawore DT Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis LB Shaquille Leonard E.J. Speed Segun Olbui LB Zaire Franklin Grant Stuard JoJo Domann CB Julius Brents Darius Rush CB Dallis Flowers Tony Brown Jaylon Jones Slot Kenny Moore II FS Rodney Thomas II Trevor Denbow SS Julian Blackmon Nick Cross

Specialists (3)

Pos. Player P Rigoberto Sanchez K Matt Gay LS Luke Rhodes

