Colts’ 53-man roster: List of players who have been cut

The Indianapolis Colts officially reduced their roster to 53 players Tuesday with only a handful of surprises.

Though the moves are far from complete—Wednesday’s waiver period will see to that—we know which players failed to make the initial roster. Whether it was due to injury or simply being a part of a numbers game, the Colts made 39 total moves in order to reduce the roster to 53 players.

Six of them, though, were transferred to reserve lists so they won’t be counted here.

We should expect the Colts to be active on the waiver wire considering they hold the fourth spot in the order so these aren’t the only players who will receive a pink slip this week.

Here’s a look at the players who the Colts cut as they assembled their 53-man roster:

LB Liam Anderson

Waived

S Henry Black

Waived

S Marcel Dabo

Waived

RB Jake Funk

Waived

RB Jason Huntley

Waived

DE Khalid Kareem

Waived

Waived

LB Donavan Mutin

Waived

WR Amari Rodgers

Waived

CB Darius Rush

Waived

DT Caleb Sampson

Waived

C Dakoda Shepley

Waived

WR Mike Strachan

Waived

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Waived

CB Kevin Toliver II

Waived

TE Pharaoh Brown

Released

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Released

Released

WR Breshad Perriman

Released

OT Dan Skipper

Released

WR Vyncint Smith

Released

WR James Washington

Released

WR Juwann Winfree

Released

RB Kenyan Drake

Released

S Teez Tabor

Released

WR Tyler Adams

Waived

WR Kody Case

Waived

G Emil Ekiyor

Waived

TE Nick Eubanks

Waived

K Lucas Havrisik

Waived

TE Michael Jacobson

Waived

OT Matthew Vanderslice

Waived

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire