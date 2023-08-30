Colts’ 53-man roster: List of players who have been cut
The Indianapolis Colts officially reduced their roster to 53 players Tuesday with only a handful of surprises.
Though the moves are far from complete—Wednesday’s waiver period will see to that—we know which players failed to make the initial roster. Whether it was due to injury or simply being a part of a numbers game, the Colts made 39 total moves in order to reduce the roster to 53 players.
Six of them, though, were transferred to reserve lists so they won’t be counted here.
We should expect the Colts to be active on the waiver wire considering they hold the fourth spot in the order so these aren’t the only players who will receive a pink slip this week.
Here’s a look at the players who the Colts cut as they assembled their 53-man roster:
LB Liam Anderson
Waived
S Henry Black
Waived
S Marcel Dabo
Waived
RB Jake Funk
Waived
RB Jason Huntley
Waived
DE Khalid Kareem
Waived
WR D.J. Montgomery
Waived
LB Donavan Mutin
Waived
WR Amari Rodgers
Waived
CB Darius Rush
Waived
DT Caleb Sampson
Waived
C Dakoda Shepley
Waived
WR Mike Strachan
Waived
CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
Waived
CB Kevin Toliver II
Waived
TE Pharaoh Brown
Released
S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
Released
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Released
WR Breshad Perriman
Released
OT Dan Skipper
Released
WR Vyncint Smith
Released
WR James Washington
Released
WR Juwann Winfree
Released
RB Kenyan Drake
Released
S Teez Tabor
Released
WR Tyler Adams
Waived
WR Kody Case
Waived
G Emil Ekiyor
Waived
TE Nick Eubanks
Waived
K Lucas Havrisik
Waived
TE Michael Jacobson
Waived
OT Matthew Vanderslice
Waived