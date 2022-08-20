Colts work out 5 TEs after Andrew Ogletree’s injury
Following the unfortunate news that rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree will miss his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL, the Indianapolis Colts worked out a quintet of tight ends, along with a cornerback, on Friday.
The Colts are still likely to keep just three tight ends on the roster following Ogletree’s injury, but it’s wise to keep an eye on the options available on the market.
Here are the five tight ends and one cornerback the Colts worked out on Friday, according to the league’s transaction wire:
TE Darrell Daniels
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
TE Ryan Izzo
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
TE Brandon Dillon
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
TE Rysen John
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
TE Ethan Wolf
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
CB Chris Westry
AP Photo/Nick Wass
