Colts work out 5 TEs after Andrew Ogletree’s injury

Following the unfortunate news that rookie tight end Andrew Ogletree will miss his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL, the Indianapolis Colts worked out a quintet of tight ends, along with a cornerback, on Friday.

The Colts are still likely to keep just three tight ends on the roster following Ogletree’s injury, but it’s wise to keep an eye on the options available on the market.

Here are the five tight ends and one cornerback the Colts worked out on Friday, according to the league’s transaction wire:

TE Darrell Daniels

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

TE Ryan Izzo

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

TE Brandon Dillon

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

TE Rysen John

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

TE Ethan Wolf

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

CB Chris Westry

AP Photo/Nick Wass

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire