Colts have 5 players at minicamp on tryout basis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bryan Cox Jr.
    Bryan Cox Jr.
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts have five players attending mandatory minicamp this week on a tryout basis, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Two of the five players are veterans in former Tennessee Titans edge rusher Derick Roberson and former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. The other three are rookies.

They include former Arkansas wide receiver Tyson Morris, former Army safety Cedrick Cunningham and former Texas State defensive tackle Caeveon Patton.

The Colts wrap up minicamp Thursday and will have one more week of OTAs for the rookies before breaking for summer and returning to Westfield for training camp at the end of July.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Darius Leonard donates $15K for caskets of Uvalde shooting victims

Colts' Dezmon Patmon making his case for a bigger role

Danny Pinter, Ryan Kelly each taking reps at center, right guard

List

12 notes from Day 2 of Colts' minicamp

Recommended Stories