Colts have 5 players on COVID-19 list in Week 16
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) are set to visit the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) on Saturday night but will be short-handed due to COVID-19 issues.
With four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and one player on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list, all players are on there due to a positive test.
Here are the five players on the COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 16 game against the Cardinals:
LG Quenton Nelson
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
AP Photo/Jeff Lewis
CB Rock Ya-Sin
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith
DE Kemoko Turay
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
TE Farrod Green (practice squad)
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
1
1