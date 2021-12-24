Colts have 5 players on COVID-19 list in Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) are set to visit the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) on Saturday night but will be short-handed due to COVID-19 issues.

With four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and one player on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list, all players are on there due to a positive test.

Here are the five players on the COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 16 game against the Cardinals:

LG Quenton Nelson

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

RG Mark Glowinski

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

CB Rock Ya-Sin

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

DE Kemoko Turay

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

TE Farrod Green (practice squad)

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

1

1