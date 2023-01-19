Colts’ 5 most disappointing players of 2022

As a team, the Indianapolis Colts did not meet the high expectations owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard set for the 2022 season. With that, some players particularly underperformed.

Here are the Colts’ five most disappointing players of 2022:

OT Matt Pryor

At the end of the 2021 season, Matt Pryor showed promise, playing multiple positions along the line, and was rewarded with a contract extension and a chance to start at left tackle.

However, Pryor only had one start at the position in his career and could not keep up with the agility and speed needed. He was continually outmatched no matter where he was moved and allowed six sacks before being benched.

QB Matt Ryan

After a failed experiment with Carson Wentz, quarterback Matt Ryan was brought over in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. By all accounts, he felt like an excellent fit for the franchise.

Unfortunately, the best of Ryan’s football days have seemingly gone. He was benched twice this season after putrid play and a shoulder injury that seemingly never entirely healed.

In 12 starts this season, Ryan completed 67% of his passes for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and an 83.9 passer rating. He also fumbled the ball a career-high 15 times.

CB Brandon Facyson

Cornerback Brandon Facyson chose to be reunited with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley for 2022. Facyson had a productive 2021 season under Bradley, starting nine games and breaking up 10 passes.

This season did not see the same results. Facyson only had 28 total tackles (despite starting more games), was often lost in coverage, and struggled to keep up with the emerging play of Isaiah Rodgers.

G Quenton Nelson

This may surprise most, considering left guard Quenton Nelson was the lone Pro Bowl selection for the Colts, but Nelson seemed out of sorts for much of the season. The sub-par play of Nelson (along with center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith) caused significant inefficiencies, affecting the play of Matt Pryor and the revolving door of players at right guard.

Late in the season, Nelson looked painfully aware of his play, stating that his Pro Bowl selection should have gone to Grover Stewart.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Rounding out the list is another surprise: running back Jonathan Taylor. Taylor put on a stellar 2021 campaign, racking up over 1800 yards and 18 touchdowns. But something seemed different about Taylor. Perhaps it was the play of his offensive line, but his vision was not the same, nor was his ability to create space.

Add in the nagging ankle injury, and Taylor’s junior campaign was paltry: 861 yards and four touchdowns.

