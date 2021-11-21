Colts 41, Bills 15: That’s Scorigami

This isn’t a game the fans in Buffalo will want to remember. The Bills Mafia won’t be happy to remember a 26-point home loss on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns and Indianapolis rolled to a 41-15 victory.

There had been a number of Colts to score four times in a game but Taylor became the first to do it five times.

Something else that had never happened before in NFL history: a 41-15 final.

That’s right, the score is the 1,070th unique score in NFL history.

And as everyone knows, that’s Scorigami