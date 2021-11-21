Colts 41, Bills 15: That’s Scorigami
This isn’t a game the fans in Buffalo will want to remember. The Bills Mafia won’t be happy to remember a 26-point home loss on Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts.
Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns and Indianapolis rolled to a 41-15 victory.
There had been a number of Colts to score four times in a game but Taylor became the first to do it five times.
Something else that had never happened before in NFL history: a 41-15 final.
That’s right, the score is the 1,070th unique score in NFL history.
And as everyone knows, that’s Scorigami
IND 41 – 15 BUF
Final
That's Scorigami!! It's the 1070th unique final score in NFL history.
— Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) November 21, 2021