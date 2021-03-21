Colts’ 4-round mock draft mid-free agency

The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of free agency but their actions have made it clear they are focusing on the 2021 NFL draft to make significant moves.

We’ve known this even if the lack of moves has been somewhat surprising. It was thought that the Colts would be making a run at some bigger named players on the market but they’ve stood pat. They re-signed two of their players and brought in defensive end Isaac Rochell on a one-year deal.

As we mid-way through free agency, here’s a quick four-round mock draft via The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine:

Round 1 | No. 30 overall (from BUF)

Sep 12, 2020; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi (52) prepares to block Texas El Paso Miners defensive lineman Praise Amaewhule (23) in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

***TRADE***

Colts receive: Nos. 30, 93, 174 Bills receive: No. 21 The Pick: OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas The simulation offered this trade, and it was right in the wheelhouse for Ballard. Moving back a bit, recouping the third-rounder he gave up in the Carson Wentz trade and getting an additional Day 3 pick is what he's all about. The pick was pretty easy. Cosmi is a seamless fit for the Colts and their zone-blocking scheme. The fact that he was available at No. 30 was a bit surprising and the Colts would jump all over that to fill the need at left tackle. It was between Cosmi and Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau but since we are going off of what the Colts would do, we went with the offensive tackle.

Round 2 | No. 54 overall

AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

The Pick: EDGE Jordan Smith, UAB Though Smith is much further down on the ranking list for The Draft Network, we have seen Ballard go get a player they want regardless of a ranking. Smith could be that type of player given his bend, length and quickness off the line. The Colts didn't make any big moves to bring in an edge rusher in free agency, which goes to show they want to develop their younger pass rushers. Smith would fall right into that group and compete as the DE3 in sub-packages to start. He could easily work his way into a bigger role if he proves to be more consistent with his pass rush.

Round 3 | No. 93 overall (from BUF)

AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

The Pick: CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota The Colts re-signed Xavier Rhodes to a one-year deal but the room is far from complete. They are getting Marvell Tell back but the unit needs more talent added. St-Juste appears to be a prime target for the Colts late on Day 2 or on Day 3. He has the length, press ability and prowess in zone coverage to thrive in the Colts' scheme. St-Juste may not be ready to start right away but he has the upside to develop into a very strong boundary cornerback. He has the tools the Colts love at cornerback and should be on their radar at the end of April.

Round 4 | No. 127 overall

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

The Pick: WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn Getting weapons for Wentz will be an objective for the Colts during the draft. Schwartz is a burner who can take the top off of any defense lining up across from him. He ran an unofficial 4.25 in the 40-yard dash at Auburn's pro day and could be a nice way to start Day 3 for the Colts. It's clear the Colts are content with their wide receiver room. They believe Michael Pittman Jr. has what it takes to be an alpha, they tendered Zach Pascal and could be bringing back T.Y. Hilton. Schwartz would bring a unique skill set to the team as a deep threat and should be in consideration on Day 3.

