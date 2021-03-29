Colts’ 4-round mock draft without trades

With the majority of the NFL free agency frenzy all but over, attention turns to the 2021 NFL draft for all 32 teams, including the Indianapolis Colts.

While the Colts weren’t big spenders so far this offseason they are still in a good position to add some great young players to an already talented roster.

Here we’ll be doing a four-round mock draft using The Draft Network’s Mock Draft Machine for the Colts first three selections this year. While I think Colts general manager Chris Ballard pulling off at least one trade in this draft is highly likely, we won’t be attempting to predict a trade in this mock.

Round 1: No. 21 overall

The Pick: OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame A trade down here would be a perfect spot to gather at least an extra third and maybe more to replace what was given up in the blockbuster Carson Wentz trade. If Chris Ballard holds at the No. 21 spot, Eichenberg makes a lot of sense and would give Wentz a solid young blindside protector for the future. Eichenberg is considered a very easy mock to the Colts based on location, and a dream scenario of pairing him with All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, who also comes from Notre Dame. However, when you look at tape of Eichenberg its easy to fall in love with his dominant play against some of the top college pass rushers, and the fact that he didn't allow a single sack in his last 33 games played since 2018 also helps make this a solid addition to a top-five offensive line in the NFL.

Round 2: No. 54 overall

The Pick: DE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest Basham Jr. was a very productive pass rusher in his last three years at Wake Forest with 36.5 tackles going for a loss and 20.5 sacks in that time. Basham fits the mold of a 4-3 defensive end that the Colts look for perfectly, and could be a day one starter with the void they currently have at that position. Most likely he would play on the left side of the line as the bigger end due to his size playing at around 275 - 280 pounds. However, Basham also brings needed versatility and speed with his size, along with the ability to play all four spots on the defensive line. That versatility is something we've seen the Colts value above all else in recent years. He fits well as a pair with young speed rushers the likes of Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu as a young replacement for veteran leader Justin Houston should he not be re-signed.

Round 4: No. 127 overall

The Pick: CB Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky Joseph is a bit of a raw prospect in this draft with only 20 career college games played in his time at both LSU and Kentucky after his transfer. While he may take time to develop at the pro level, all the makings are there for a great cornerback that the Colts could potentially start down the line which is what many teams target in these mid-round selections. First, Joseph has great length and size at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds. with long arms which are traits that simply cannot be taught so he checks the size box on secondary players Ballard often targets. Second, Joseph has a knack for taking the ball away with four interceptions for the Wildcats in 2020, with one going all the way back for a touchdown. The Colts, who also did well taking the ball away with many interceptions and pick-sixes in 2020, would love to continue that trend next season. Adding Joseph to the mix in the draft alongside returning starters Xavier Rhodes and Kenny Moore II would help a great deal in achieving that takeaway goal.

