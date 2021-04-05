Colts’ 4-round mock draft addresses various needs

The Indianapolis Colts are less than a month away from the 2021 NFL draft and will be holding the No. 21 overall pick as it stands leading up to the offseason’s big event.

We will try to go through some scenarios with mock drafts to see what kind of haul the Colts can get. They no longer have a third-round pick after the trade for Carson Wentz so a trade back is likely.

In this latest four-round mock draft, using Pro Football Network’s simulator, we traded back and added a late second-round pick as proposed by the algorithm.

Here’s a look at how the draft shaped up for the Colts in this mock draft:

Round 1 | No. 32 overall (from TB)

*TRADE*

Colts receive: No. 32, No. 64 Bucs receive: No. 21 The Pick: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami With the Bucs looking to run it back, they are a prime candidate for the Colts to trade back with and add an extra pick as long as they feel comfortable with the board. Still being able to move back and grab a player like Phillips would be fantastic. He's bendy, athletic and a great fit for the aggressive front in Indy. He recorded 8.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in the 2020 season with Miami. https://twitter.com/Marcus_Mosher/status/1378831932834906114 There are serious concerns with injuries, especially when it comes to concussions. That could be why the Colts don't draft Phillips—and that's a good reason why—but if they feel that's not an issue, he'd be a great fit in Indy.

Round 2 | No. 54 overall

The Pick: OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State This is a pretty easy pick. Radunz fits seamlessly with the Colts. He moves extremely well and would be a fantastic fit for their zone-blocking scheme. There are some concerns with his lack of competition and playing with consistent strength, but he fits the mold the Colts like in their offensive tackles and would be a contributor right away next to Quenton Nelson.

Round 2 | No. 64 overall (from TB)

The Pick: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue In reality, I don't think this is going to happen. It would be a bit shocking to see Moore fall to the final pick in the second round. That said, it was too good to pass up for this mock seeing that he was available. Injuries are a concern and Moore will be relegated to the slot given his size. But his traits as a pass-catcher are unique. He's explosive, elusive and a big-play receiver with the ball in his hands. He could be the YAC monster the Colts have been wanting for years now.

Round 4 | No. 127 overall

The Pick: CB Benjamin St. Juste, Minnesota The Colts brought back Xavier Rhodes on a one-year deal while Marvell Tell will be returning from his opt-out season. Adding a cornerback like St. Juste on Day 3 would be a good way to start the final rounds of the draft. He has the length, press ability and tackling prowess that the Colts covet in their cornerbacks. He may be a better zone corner than man corner in the NFL, but that should be fine given how often Matt Eberflus runs zone.

