Colts to have 4 prime-time games in 2022

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts will have four prime-time games on the 2022 schedule, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

This is pretty big news for the Colts seeing as they haven’t had this many prime-time games in a long time. They haven’t had at least four prime-time games in a single season since 2015.

The games include home matchups on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 12) and Los Angeles Chargers (Week 16). Then they have Thursday night bouts on the road against the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. The dates of those games haven’t been confirmed yet.

The Colts are hoping the new additions to the roster will bring about some newfound respect in the eyes of the national media. Beating these types of teams in prime time will do just that.

