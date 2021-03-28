Colts have $31 million in salary cap space after re-signing T.Y. Hilton

The Indianapolis Colts are bringing back wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on a one-year deal and with most of the contract details having been revealed, we now know how it will impact the salary cap.

The Colts are still among the leaders in salary-cap space after a quiet start to free agency. They’ve made some moves to shore up some depth, which leaves them with plenty of money to work with.

According to Over The Cap, the Colts now have roughly $31 million in salary-cap space following the re-signing of Hilton. This does not reflect the one-year deal with Xavier Rhodes as the details haven’t yet been released.

The big theory is that the Colts aren’t making big moves in free agency because of the extensions they have to pay for in Darius Leonard, Braden Smith and Quenton Nelson but there are some who question how much of an impact those extensions would actually have on the cap this offseason.

Regrdless, the Colts aren’t a team to spend a whole lot in free agency. We know this even if we did expect them to be a little more active when it came to the mid-tier free agents that were available after the first wave.

Still, the Colts will be among the leaders in salary-cap space again until they dish out those extensions.

Related