Here’s the Colts’ 3-game preseason schedule in 2024

The Indianapolis Colts will play back-to-back home games to begin the preseason before finishing the exhibition schedule on the road.

Shane Steichen’s team will host the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the preseason and then the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 before closing things out at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here is the full preseason schedule for the Colts:

August 11th: vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM

August 17th: vs. Arizona Cardinals, 7:00 PM

August 22nd: at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:00 PM

With the Colts playing eight home games and nine road games during the regular season, they do get two home games during the preseason.

A bit of a scheduling oddity: the Colts will play the Broncos during the preseason and then again in Week 15 of the regular season, but that game will be played in Denver.

Two of the three games will also be played under the lights. In the regular season, the Colts have only one evening game.

The broadcast information for these preseason games will be announced at a later time.

