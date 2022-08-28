Colts 27, Bucs 10: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished off their 2022 preseason slate without a victory, falling 27-10 to the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday night’s finale.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs’ third straight exhibition loss:

Final Score: Colts 27, Bucs 10

Keys to the Game

Numbers Game

Tampa Bay lost despite outgaining the Colts in total offense, and winning the time of possession battle. The Bucs had plenty of big plays, but managed to convert just one of their 11 third-down attempts.

Special Teams Struggles

Rookie punter Jake Camarda had a strong night, but the same couldn’t be said for the kick coverage teams, who allowed big returns all night long. Throw in another long missed field goal attempt by Jose Borregales, and this was a night to forget for Tampa Bay’s special teams units.

Pewter Linings

Despite the loss, Tampa Bay’s starters looked strong in limited action on both sides of the ball. Tom Brady completed six of eight passes for 44 yards on the opening drive (his only series of the game), while Lavonte David had a crushing sack of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

It was over when...

After the Bucs took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter on a Ke’Shawn Vaughn touchdown run, their remaining six drives the rest of the game featured five punts and a missed field goal.

Top Performers

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

9 carries, 36 yards, TD

QB Kyle Trask

7/10, 94 yards

TE JJ Howland

1 reception, 46 yards

S Chris Cooper

6 tackles, sack

More Injuries

The Bucs were already hurting along the offensive line, after losing Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and guard Aaron Stinnie to serious knee injuries.

Robert Hainsey, Jensen’s replacement, left the game with an ankle injury. Nick Leverett, who has been competing with Stinnie and rookie second-round pick Luke Goedeke for the starting left guard spot, was knocked out with a shoulder injury. Neither returned to the game.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn’t have any definitive updates after the game, telling the media that further tests would determine the full extent of their injuries.

What's Next?

Tampa Bay will have to trim down their roster from 80 players to 53 before Tuesday’s deadline, then set their sights on a Week 1 road trip to face the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the regular season.

