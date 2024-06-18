Colts 2024 training camp: When rookies and veterans will report

Both the Indianapolis Colts’ veterans and rookies will report for training camp on July 24th this year. Training camp will take place at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

In comparison to the rest of the NFL, this is the latest date that any team will report for camp. Joining the Colts with a July 24th arrival date will be Atlanta, Dallas, and Pittsburgh.

The exact dates and times of the Colts’ training camp practices have yet to be announced. The Colts will officially do that on June 26th.

What we do know at this time is that the Colts will host joint practices with the Cardinals on August 14th and 15th and travel to Cincinnati for a joint practice on August 20th.

During the preseason, the Colts will host Denver on August 11th and Arizona on August 17th. They’ll play at Cincinnati on August 22nd.

After wrapping up minicamp on June 6th, the Colts’ players and coaches have been on summer break, providing them with an opportunity to recharge their batteries before training camp begins.

However, during this time off, it’s still important that young players continue to familiarize themselves with the playbook, and that all players return both mentally and physically ready to go with the long NFL season beginning and the intensity getting kicked up several notches.

“Be smart,” said Shane Steichen when asked what his message to the team was following minicamp. “Take a little time away, relax your minds. But be ready to come back ready to roll because when it starts, it gets here and it’s go time. So get a little time away after we break and then when they come back just make sure your bodies and your minds are ready to go.”

Quarterback Anthony Richardson would also mention that he will use this time off to get together with the Colts wide receivers for what he called a “second minicamp,” and an opportunity for he and his pass-catchers to find a groove heading into camp.

Continuity has been an important theme this offseason for the Colts. After transitioning to Steichen and his staff last year, just about all of the coaches on both sides of the ball are back for the 2024 season.

The same can be said for the Colts’ roster, with Michael Pittman, DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, Kenny Moore, Julian Blackmon, and Grover Stewart, among several others, all either being re-signed or extended this offseason.

Having that familiarity with teammates, the playbook, and the standards has given the Colts a massive headstart in comparison to where they were at this time a year ago.

“Well, I think you can see the communication and the chemistry with the guys,” said Steichen during minicamp. We signed a lot of our guys back, which I think that’s a bonus and I think that’s a plus for us.

“Sometimes, you get so many new faces here and then you got to recreate the communication piece of it. Guys know the standard. Guys know how to operate and I think that’s going to pay dividends come September and in the fall.”

