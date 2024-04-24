Colts 2024 NFL Draft: Albert Breer paying attention to CB Terrion Arnold

Just two days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared his NFL draft notes, filled with nuggets of information that he’s hearing.

Although nothing specific was mentioned about the Colts, he did discuss Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, a popular pick for the cornerback-needy Colts in many mock drafts and the current clubhouse leader to be selected at pick 15 by ESPN analytics.

Here is what Breer had to say about Arnold:

“I always pay attention to who Nick Saban’s favorite player is each year, when he’s discussing his prospects with teams. Last year, it was Brian Branch. And he worked out well for the Detroit Lions. This year? It’s Terrion Arnold, who really had to work to becoming what he is now as perhaps the top corner in this year’s draft.”

An offer for Colts fans

For the best local Indianapolis news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Indianapolis Star.

Brian Branch wasn’t taken by the Detroit Lions until the 45th pick in last year’s draft, despite being considered by many one of the top safety prospects.

In his rookie season, playing primarily from the slot, Branch allowed fewer than 10 yards per catch, totaled 11 pass breakups with three interceptions, and ranked seventh in run defense grade.

If the Colts were to select Arnold, they would be hoping for a similar impact early on.

Arnold had excellent ball production last season – something that this Colts secondary needs more of – recording five interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He held opponents to under 11.0 yards per catch, and opposing quarterbacks had a completion rate of only 52 percent.

Arnold was also one of PFF’s highest-graded run defenders at cornerback, along with being a capable tackler.

Relying heavily on several rookies in the secondary last season, the Colts experienced very up-and-down play, resulting in too many explosive plays surrendered and not enough plays on the football being made.

Recently, GM Chris Ballard discussed that these young players are no longer rookies and that improvement is expected in 2024. However, there are obvious risks associated with banking on that happening, which is why cornerback is one of the bigger needs for this team.

Kenny Moore will be in the slot, and JuJu Brents on the boundary, but the spot across from him will be up for grabs, with Dallis Flowers and Jaylon Jones presumably as the front-runners–unless a player like Arnold is added to the mix.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire