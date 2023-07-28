Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 2

The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Friday for their second training camp practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

Following a day off Thursday, the Colts took their practice inside at the facility. All eyes were on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who saw first-team reps for the first time at training camp.

Here are the news, highlights and notes from Day 2 of Colts training camp:

JuJu Brents, Julian Blackmon still out

Brents and Julian Blackmon have jerseys on instead of the t shirts most non participants wear.

But neither is warming up with the rest of their teammates. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 28, 2023

Leg injury for Samson Ebukam?

No practice today for Samson Ebukam. Has a sleeve on his right leg. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 28, 2023

Jonathan Taylor present

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, still on the PUP list, is here. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 28, 2023

Pat McAfee in attendance

Pat McAfee in the building for #Colts training camp today pic.twitter.com/0u34midFlq — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) July 28, 2023

Some individual work for Shaq Leonard, DeForest Buckner

Individual work for #Colts DT DeForest Buckner and LB Shaq Leonard. pic.twitter.com/p7OBDBOf1O — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 28, 2023

Defensive line work

RB drills

Anthony Richardson gets first-team reps

Richardson getting first team reps — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) July 28, 2023

Shaq Leonard participating in contact

Shaq Leonard just thudded Zack Moss in the hole. Good sign that he’s doing some contact — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 28, 2023

Evan Hull shining

Evan Hull just took a handoff from Gardner Minshew and took it 55 yards to the house. Hull has looked really good in camp so far. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) July 28, 2023

Ethan Fernea keeps finding the end zone

Sam Ehlinger with a quick out to Ethan Fernea who weaves his way to the house. Two straight days with TDs for Fernea. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) July 28, 2023

Big play from Richardson to Alec Pierce

First big pass play for Anthony Richardson of #Colts camp is a bomb to Alec Pierce in 7-on-7.

Scrambled to his left and aired the ball out roughly 55 yards for the TD. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 28, 2023

Kenny Moore II continuing a strong start to camp

Kenny Moore blows up the screen to McKenzie from Richardson and gives the #Colts fans a celebration — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) July 28, 2023

Deon Jackson making splashes

Deon Jackson just ripped off his 2nd huge run of the day #Colts — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) July 28, 2023

More work for Shaq Leonard

Shaq Leonard is getting a lot of work during team periods. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) July 28, 2023

Kylen Granson makes a diving catch

Diving catch by Granson on a ball Minshew threw just a bit too low #Colts — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) July 28, 2023

Danny Pinter lining up at backup RG

Pinter lining up as the backup RG instead of center — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) July 28, 2023

Some misses from Anthony Richardson

Richardson with a couple of throws behind target in this series — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) July 28, 2023

Gardner Minshew finds Ashton Dulin for a big play

Minshew steps up in the pocket and finds Dulin across the middle of the field who had plenty of room to run! — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) July 28, 2023

Richardson's final line

Richardson took the first-team reps today and was 3-5 in 11-on-11 drills.

Minshew was 6-8.#Colts worked on first and second down, RPO and runs today. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 28, 2023

