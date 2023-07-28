Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 2

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read

The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Friday for their second training camp practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

Following a day off Thursday, the Colts took their practice inside at the facility. All eyes were on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who saw first-team reps for the first time at training camp.

Here are the news, highlights and notes from Day 2 of Colts training camp:

JuJu Brents, Julian Blackmon still out

Leg injury for Samson Ebukam?

Jonathan Taylor present

Pat McAfee in attendance

Some individual work for Shaq Leonard, DeForest Buckner

Defensive line work

RB drills

Anthony Richardson gets first-team reps

Shaq Leonard participating in contact

Evan Hull shining

Ethan Fernea keeps finding the end zone

Big play from Richardson to Alec Pierce

Kenny Moore II continuing a strong start to camp

Deon Jackson making splashes

More work for Shaq Leonard

Kylen Granson makes a diving catch

Danny Pinter lining up at backup RG

Some misses from Anthony Richardson

Gardner Minshew finds Ashton Dulin for a big play

Richardson's final line

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire