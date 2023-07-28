Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 2
The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Friday for their second training camp practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.
Following a day off Thursday, the Colts took their practice inside at the facility. All eyes were on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who saw first-team reps for the first time at training camp.
Here are the news, highlights and notes from Day 2 of Colts training camp:
JuJu Brents, Julian Blackmon still out
Brents and Julian Blackmon have jerseys on instead of the t shirts most non participants wear.
But neither is warming up with the rest of their teammates. #Colts
Leg injury for Samson Ebukam?
No practice today for Samson Ebukam. Has a sleeve on his right leg. #Colts
Jonathan Taylor present
#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, still on the PUP list, is here.
Pat McAfee in attendance
Pat McAfee in the building for #Colts training camp today pic.twitter.com/0u34midFlq
Some individual work for Shaq Leonard, DeForest Buckner
Individual work for #Colts DT DeForest Buckner and LB Shaq Leonard. pic.twitter.com/p7OBDBOf1O
Defensive line work
Skills and drills with DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye and Odeyingbo. #Colts pic.twitter.com/4aJ3iMXKwd
RB drills
Running backs getting in some footwork/redirection drills.
In order: Deon Jackson, Jake Funk, Evan Hull, Zavier Scott, Zack Moss pic.twitter.com/RcM5XZJ1ir
Anthony Richardson gets first-team reps
Richardson getting first team reps
Shaq Leonard participating in contact
Shaq Leonard just thudded Zack Moss in the hole. Good sign that he’s doing some contact
Evan Hull shining
Evan Hull just took a handoff from Gardner Minshew and took it 55 yards to the house. Hull has looked really good in camp so far.
Ethan Fernea keeps finding the end zone
Sam Ehlinger with a quick out to Ethan Fernea who weaves his way to the house. Two straight days with TDs for Fernea.
Big play from Richardson to Alec Pierce
First big pass play for Anthony Richardson of #Colts camp is a bomb to Alec Pierce in 7-on-7.
Scrambled to his left and aired the ball out roughly 55 yards for the TD.
Kenny Moore II continuing a strong start to camp
Kenny Moore blows up the screen to McKenzie from Richardson and gives the #Colts fans a celebration
Deon Jackson making splashes
Deon Jackson just ripped off his 2nd huge run of the day #Colts
More work for Shaq Leonard
Shaq Leonard is getting a lot of work during team periods. #Colts
Kylen Granson makes a diving catch
Diving catch by Granson on a ball Minshew threw just a bit too low #Colts
Danny Pinter lining up at backup RG
Pinter lining up as the backup RG instead of center
Some misses from Anthony Richardson
Richardson with a couple of throws behind target in this series
Gardner Minshew finds Ashton Dulin for a big play
Minshew steps up in the pocket and finds Dulin across the middle of the field who had plenty of room to run!
Richardson's final line
Richardson took the first-team reps today and was 3-5 in 11-on-11 drills.
Minshew was 6-8.#Colts worked on first and second down, RPO and runs today.
