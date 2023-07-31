Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 4

The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Monday for their fourth practice of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

After a day off Sunday, the Colts were thought to be in pads. However, it appears they were just shells (shoulder pads and pants) rather than the fully-padded attire.

Though rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was not at practice due to a procedure to correct his nasal septum, there was still plenty going on at practice Monday.

Here’s a quick rundown of the news, notes and highlights from Day 4 of Colts training camp.

Anthony Richardson watching Monday's practice

Anthony Richardson is here but will not participate in the #Colts’ first padded practice of training camp. https://t.co/1vP6rLMs61 pic.twitter.com/4mlfM4HEQf — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023

Not stopping him from doing all he can

Anthony Richardson is going through stretches despite the sceptum procedure — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 31, 2023

Rush, Ebukam, Brents still out

No Julian Blackmon either

I do not see Julian Blackmon (hamstring) either. #Colts https://t.co/cqbBUSOXGX — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023

Jonathan Taylor present

Some Josh Downs content

#Colts rookie WR Josh Downs getting individual work in. pic.twitter.com/auWZz5HZUr — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) July 31, 2023

JT watching the RBs work

More video of Jonathan Taylor watching the other #Colts RBs pic.twitter.com/QFtSGpKbFb — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023

You simply cannot keep Anthony Richardson from participating in some way

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson isn’t technically practicing but he’s still on the field doing light walkthroughs with the quarterbacks. He has a brace on his nose. @WISH_TV #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/eD2pvcqjJz — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) July 31, 2023

Shaq Leonard not participating in 11 on 11

Colts starting 11 on 11 drills: -Leonard not with starting D in 1st full contact practice, Colts wanting to keep him healthy and ease him in. Zaire & EJ starting – Woods not with starters, Granson starting TE for today so far — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) July 31, 2023

Football is back!

Will Mallory gets involved in his return

Will Mallory, back from PUP, just made a catch from Sam Ehlinger down the sideline in 11-on-11. He was moving well. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023

Leonard working in 7 on 7 drills

Shaq Leonard in with the first team defense for 7-on-7. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023

Darrell Baker Jr. continues his strong camp

Darrell Baker Jr with 2 good PBUs vs Pierce and Pittman on 7-7s Pierce & McKenzie & Dulin also got good catches, McKenzie in the middle spinning away from defenders, Pierce along the sideline, Dulin contested along the sideline — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) July 31, 2023

Josh Downs making it look easy

Josh Downs with an exceptionally casual looking one handed snag on the far sideline during 7 on 7. Intermediate out route snatched up with 1 paw. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) July 31, 2023

Physical day in shells

Not full pads today. Just shoulder pads and helmets. But it’s been the most physical day of camp by far. Several big hits. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 31, 2023

Jelani Woods injury watch

Jelani Woods was being attended to by trainers earlier, now has a wrap on his upper left leg — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 31, 2023

Isaiah McKenzie, Zack Moss with starting offense

Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie, Mo Allie-Cox, Zack Moss are your first team skill positions during 11 on 11. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) July 31, 2023

E.J. Speed making a hard stop

EJ Speed sniffing out a screen immediately and laying a hit pic.twitter.com/vlHLK9LkwQ — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) July 31, 2023

Zack Moss now being attended to

Zack Moss getting looked at by the athletic training staff. Grabbed at the right wrist area after an 11-on-11 rep. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) July 31, 2023

Evan Hull making noise on second team

Evan Hull with a big play on 2nd team O, had looked really good in the passing game and has had some solid runs so far in camp — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) July 31, 2023

Wrap taken off Woods now

No wrap on Woods’ leg now — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 31, 2023

Minshew finds Drew Ogletree on a crosser

Gardner Minshew just ripped one to Drew Ogletree on a crossing route in 11-on-11. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023

Ehlinger to Ethan Fernea for an extended-play TD

Ehlinger with a good escape from pressure to deliver the ball to WR Ethan Fernea deep pic.twitter.com/fsR4O8iYgd — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) July 31, 2023

Jake Witt dealing with hip injury

Steichen believes Jelani Woods hurt a hamstring today, didn’t have details yet. Jake Witt is dealing with a hip injury — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 31, 2023

