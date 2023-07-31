Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 4

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Monday for their fourth practice of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

After a day off Sunday, the Colts were thought to be in pads. However, it appears they were just shells (shoulder pads and pants) rather than the fully-padded attire.

Though rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was not at practice due to a procedure to correct his nasal septum, there was still plenty going on at practice Monday.

Here’s a quick rundown of the news, notes and highlights from Day 4 of Colts training camp.

Anthony Richardson watching Monday's practice

Not stopping him from doing all he can

Rush, Ebukam, Brents still out

No Julian Blackmon either

Jonathan Taylor present

Some Josh Downs content

JT watching the RBs work

You simply cannot keep Anthony Richardson from participating in some way

Shaq Leonard not participating in 11 on 11

Football is back!

Will Mallory gets involved in his return

Leonard working in 7 on 7 drills

Darrell Baker Jr. continues his strong camp

Josh Downs making it look easy

Physical day in shells

Jelani Woods injury watch

Isaiah McKenzie, Zack Moss with starting offense

E.J. Speed making a hard stop

Zack Moss now being attended to

Evan Hull making noise on second team

Wrap taken off Woods now

Minshew finds Drew Ogletree on a crosser

Ehlinger to Ethan Fernea for an extended-play TD

Jake Witt dealing with hip injury

