Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 4
The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field Monday for their fourth practice of training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.
After a day off Sunday, the Colts were thought to be in pads. However, it appears they were just shells (shoulder pads and pants) rather than the fully-padded attire.
Though rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was not at practice due to a procedure to correct his nasal septum, there was still plenty going on at practice Monday.
Here’s a quick rundown of the news, notes and highlights from Day 4 of Colts training camp.
Anthony Richardson watching Monday's practice
Anthony Richardson is here but will not participate in the #Colts’ first padded practice of training camp. https://t.co/1vP6rLMs61 pic.twitter.com/4mlfM4HEQf
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023
Not stopping him from doing all he can
Anthony Richardson is going through stretches despite the sceptum procedure
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 31, 2023
Rush, Ebukam, Brents still out
Darius Rush (shoulder), Julius Brents (hamstring) and Samson Ebukam (hamstring) remain out. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023
No Julian Blackmon either
I do not see Julian Blackmon (hamstring) either. #Colts https://t.co/cqbBUSOXGX
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023
Jonathan Taylor present
Jonathan Taylor, still on PUP, is here. #Colts pic.twitter.com/BAJQeyhHUM
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023
Some Josh Downs content
#Colts rookie WR Josh Downs getting individual work in. pic.twitter.com/auWZz5HZUr
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) July 31, 2023
JT watching the RBs work
More video of Jonathan Taylor watching the other #Colts RBs pic.twitter.com/QFtSGpKbFb
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023
You simply cannot keep Anthony Richardson from participating in some way
#Colts QB Anthony Richardson isn’t technically practicing but he’s still on the field doing light walkthroughs with the quarterbacks. He has a brace on his nose. @WISH_TV #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/eD2pvcqjJz
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) July 31, 2023
Shaq Leonard not participating in 11 on 11
Colts starting 11 on 11 drills:
-Leonard not with starting D in 1st full contact practice, Colts wanting to keep him healthy and ease him in. Zaire & EJ starting
– Woods not with starters, Granson starting TE for today so far
— Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) July 31, 2023
Football is back!
Zaire Franklin just popped Zack Moss over the middle. Everyone heard that. Football is definitely back. #Colts
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) July 31, 2023
Will Mallory gets involved in his return
Will Mallory, back from PUP, just made a catch from Sam Ehlinger down the sideline in 11-on-11. He was moving well. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023
Leonard working in 7 on 7 drills
Shaq Leonard in with the first team defense for 7-on-7. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023
Darrell Baker Jr. continues his strong camp
Darrell Baker Jr with 2 good PBUs vs Pierce and Pittman on 7-7s
Pierce & McKenzie & Dulin also got good catches, McKenzie in the middle spinning away from defenders, Pierce along the sideline, Dulin contested along the sideline
— Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) July 31, 2023
Josh Downs making it look easy
Josh Downs with an exceptionally casual looking one handed snag on the far sideline during 7 on 7. Intermediate out route snatched up with 1 paw. #Colts
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) July 31, 2023
Physical day in shells
Not full pads today. Just shoulder pads and helmets. But it’s been the most physical day of camp by far. Several big hits. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) July 31, 2023
Jelani Woods injury watch
Jelani Woods was being attended to by trainers earlier, now has a wrap on his upper left leg
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 31, 2023
Isaiah McKenzie, Zack Moss with starting offense
Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie, Mo Allie-Cox, Zack Moss are your first team skill positions during 11 on 11. #Colts
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) July 31, 2023
E.J. Speed making a hard stop
EJ Speed sniffing out a screen immediately and laying a hit pic.twitter.com/vlHLK9LkwQ
— Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) July 31, 2023
Zack Moss now being attended to
Zack Moss getting looked at by the athletic training staff.
Grabbed at the right wrist area after an 11-on-11 rep.
— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) July 31, 2023
Evan Hull making noise on second team
Evan Hull with a big play on 2nd team O, had looked really good in the passing game and has had some solid runs so far in camp
— Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) July 31, 2023
Wrap taken off Woods now
No wrap on Woods’ leg now
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 31, 2023
Minshew finds Drew Ogletree on a crosser
Gardner Minshew just ripped one to Drew Ogletree on a crossing route in 11-on-11. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 31, 2023
Ehlinger to Ethan Fernea for an extended-play TD
Ehlinger with a good escape from pressure to deliver the ball to WR Ethan Fernea deep pic.twitter.com/fsR4O8iYgd
— Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) July 31, 2023
Jake Witt dealing with hip injury
Steichen believes Jelani Woods hurt a hamstring today, didn’t have details yet. Jake Witt is dealing with a hip injury
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 31, 2023