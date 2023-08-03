Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 6

The Indianapolis Colts returned to practice Thursday after a day off, donning the pads for a second consecutive practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

With just over a week until the preseason opener, the Colts are gearing up the physicality with the full pads. The focus during Thursday’s practice appeared to be in the red zone and the two-minute drill.

Here are the news, notes and highlights from Day 6 of Colts training camp:

Darius Rush makes his debut

Darius Rush (shoulder) is dressed to practice. His first of training camp. Julius Brents (hamstring) remains out. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023

Attendance

Jonathan Taylor still present

Jonathan Taylor, still on PUP, is here. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023

Anthony Richardson content

Receivers getting their work in

The rookie connection

Richardson again with the starters

Anthony Richardson is with the 1s to start 11-on-11. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023

Darrell Baker Jr. picks off Richardson

Darrell Baker Jr just picked off Richardson — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023

Buckner has a foot injury

DeForest Buckner came up limping after a play and is leaving under his own power with a trainer — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023

Kevin Toliver II with a near pick

Kevin Toliver just dropped an easy pick of a batted Minshew ball and did pushups — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023

Gardner Minshew connects deep with Isaiah McKenzie

Minshew moving well in the pocket. Buys time and hits Isaiah McKenzie downfield for a big gain. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023

Titus Leo bringing the boom

Titus Leo has lit up Isaiah McKenzie twice today — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023

A Will Mallory one-handed catch

Rookie TE Will Mallory with the offensive highlight thus far, one-handed grab over the middle on a pass from Sam Ehlinger. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023

Richardson finds Downs for a TD

Anthony Richardson just fit in a nifty TD pass to Josh Downs on a crosser with Zaire Franklin draped all over him. Nice adjustment to the ball and ball placement. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 3, 2023

Richardson finding a groove

2nd 11 on 11 team period. Anthony Richardson steps up in pocket. Confident throw on comeback to Alec Pierce for 15 yards. That looked much better. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023

Isaiah McKenzie takes a screen for a big gain

Isaiah McKenzie just took a screen a for a nice gain out of the slot. Good blocking by the TE on Kenny — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) August 3, 2023

Continuous strong connection between Minshew and Mike Strachan

Minshew delivering a good ball intermediate for Mike Strachan while rolling right. Him and Strachan have connected in some good throws over the last few days — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) August 3, 2023

The rookie Adetomiwa Adebawore and Al-Quadin Muhammad just blew up a run play in the backfield. Both guys getting nice movement up front. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023

Evan Hull continues his strong camp

Anthony Richardson just threw a touchdown to Evan Hull out of the backfield in 11-on-11 red zone work. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023

Richardson's two-minute drill

Anthony Richardson goes 3-6 with a third-and-10 run for a first down in 2-minute drill. Matt Gay finished with 58-yard FG. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023

Drew Ogletree getting involved

Ogletree with a strong catch it the 2 minute drill pic.twitter.com/9MocJHn29M — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) August 3, 2023

Minshew's line in the two-minute drill

Gardner Minshew goes 5-8 on 2-minute drill. Ends with 43-yard missed FG by Matt Gay. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023

Richardson making up for missed time

Anthony Richardson took all the first-team snaps again today, Steichen says that’s partly to make up for the day he missed due to the nasal procedure — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023

E.J. Speed with an ankle injury

E.J. Speed missed practice today with an ankle he hurt yesterday. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 3, 2023

No update on Jonathan Taylor

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says he has no update on Jonathan Taylor. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023

