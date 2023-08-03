Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 6

Kevin Hickey
·4 min read

The Indianapolis Colts returned to practice Thursday after a day off, donning the pads for a second consecutive practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

With just over a week until the preseason opener, the Colts are gearing up the physicality with the full pads. The focus during Thursday’s practice appeared to be in the red zone and the two-minute drill.

Here are the news, notes and highlights from Day 6 of Colts training camp:

Darius Rush makes his debut

Attendance

Jonathan Taylor still present

Anthony Richardson content

Receivers getting their work in

The rookie connection

Richardson again with the starters

Darrell Baker Jr. picks off Richardson

Buckner has a foot injury

Kevin Toliver II with a near pick

Gardner Minshew connects deep with Isaiah McKenzie

Titus Leo bringing the boom

A Will Mallory one-handed catch

Richardson finds Downs for a TD

Richardson finding a groove

Isaiah McKenzie takes a screen for a big gain

Continuous strong connection between Minshew and Mike Strachan

Adetomiwa Adebawore alert!

Evan Hull continues his strong camp

Richardson's two-minute drill

Drew Ogletree getting involved

Minshew's line in the two-minute drill

Richardson making up for missed time

E.J. Speed with an ankle injury

No update on Jonathan Taylor

