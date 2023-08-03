Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 6
The Indianapolis Colts returned to practice Thursday after a day off, donning the pads for a second consecutive practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.
With just over a week until the preseason opener, the Colts are gearing up the physicality with the full pads. The focus during Thursday’s practice appeared to be in the red zone and the two-minute drill.
Here are the news, notes and highlights from Day 6 of Colts training camp:
Darius Rush makes his debut
Darius Rush (shoulder) is dressed to practice. His first of training camp. Julius Brents (hamstring) remains out. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023
Attendance
The #Colts are back in full pads today. Guys who appear to be out: Jelani Woods, Samson Ebukam, EJ Speed, Julian Blackmon, JuJu Brents, Liam Anderson, Emil Ekiyor, Jake Witt.
Darius Rush is back.
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 3, 2023
Jonathan Taylor still present
Jonathan Taylor, still on PUP, is here. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023
Anthony Richardson content
Obligatory Anthony Richardson video. #Colts pic.twitter.com/ZIk2dHWL3p
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023
Receivers getting their work in
#Colts receivers getting work in on training camp day 6. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/dZlBsrGKjy
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023
The rookie connection
Anthony Richardson to Josh Downs on a rollout to his right. Pretty delivery. #Colts pic.twitter.com/nUJNv7QJXx
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023
Richardson again with the starters
Anthony Richardson is with the 1s to start 11-on-11. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023
Darrell Baker Jr. picks off Richardson
Darrell Baker Jr just picked off Richardson
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023
Buckner has a foot injury
DeForest Buckner came up limping after a play and is leaving under his own power with a trainer
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023
Kevin Toliver II with a near pick
Kevin Toliver just dropped an easy pick of a batted Minshew ball and did pushups
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023
Gardner Minshew connects deep with Isaiah McKenzie
Minshew moving well in the pocket. Buys time and hits Isaiah McKenzie downfield for a big gain. #Colts
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023
Titus Leo bringing the boom
Titus Leo has lit up Isaiah McKenzie twice today
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023
A Will Mallory one-handed catch
Rookie TE Will Mallory with the offensive highlight thus far, one-handed grab over the middle on a pass from Sam Ehlinger. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023
Richardson finds Downs for a TD
Anthony Richardson just fit in a nifty TD pass to Josh Downs on a crosser with Zaire Franklin draped all over him. Nice adjustment to the ball and ball placement.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 3, 2023
Richardson finding a groove
2nd 11 on 11 team period. Anthony Richardson steps up in pocket. Confident throw on comeback to Alec Pierce for 15 yards. That looked much better. #Colts
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023
Isaiah McKenzie takes a screen for a big gain
Isaiah McKenzie just took a screen a for a nice gain out of the slot. Good blocking by the TE on Kenny
— Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) August 3, 2023
Continuous strong connection between Minshew and Mike Strachan
Minshew delivering a good ball intermediate for Mike Strachan while rolling right. Him and Strachan have connected in some good throws over the last few days
— Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) August 3, 2023
Adetomiwa Adebawore alert!
The rookie Adetomiwa Adebawore and Al-Quadin Muhammad just blew up a run play in the backfield. Both guys getting nice movement up front. #Colts
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 3, 2023
Evan Hull continues his strong camp
Anthony Richardson just threw a touchdown to Evan Hull out of the backfield in 11-on-11 red zone work. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023
Richardson's two-minute drill
Anthony Richardson goes 3-6 with a third-and-10 run for a first down in 2-minute drill. Matt Gay finished with 58-yard FG. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023
Drew Ogletree getting involved
Ogletree with a strong catch it the 2 minute drill pic.twitter.com/9MocJHn29M
— Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) August 3, 2023
Minshew's line in the two-minute drill
Gardner Minshew goes 5-8 on 2-minute drill. Ends with 43-yard missed FG by Matt Gay. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 3, 2023
Richardson making up for missed time
Anthony Richardson took all the first-team snaps again today, Steichen says that’s partly to make up for the day he missed due to the nasal procedure
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 3, 2023
E.J. Speed with an ankle injury
E.J. Speed missed practice today with an ankle he hurt yesterday.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 3, 2023
No update on Jonathan Taylor
#Colts HC Shane Steichen says he has no update on Jonathan Taylor.
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023