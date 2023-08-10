Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 10

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Thursday for their 10th training camp practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield as they prepare for the preseason opener this weekend.

It was a lighter day in terms of physicality and pads, but there were plenty of notes to take from the practice. Weather moved the practice indoors again, and there are now just three training camp practices remaining.

Here are the news, notes and highlights from Day 10 of Colts’ training camp:

Indoor practice

Back indoors for the last Colts practice before they head to Buffalo. Helmets and shorts today. pic.twitter.com/1SD6VuzuiV — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 10, 2023

Kenny Moore II, Julian Blackmon still out

Kenny Moore and Julian Blackmon out today for #Colts. — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 10, 2023

Rodney Thomas II is back

Julian Blackmon (hamstring) and Kenny Moore II (ankle) are both out again today for the Colts. But it looks like Rodney Thomas II is back from his toe injury. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 10, 2023

More injuries

Braden Smith also out

Braden Smith and Drew Ogletree along the new faces not practicing today. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2023

Jonathan Taylor still away from the team

Jonathan Taylor is obviously not here. Still rehabbing his ankle. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 10, 2023

McTelvin Agim down with an injury

Anthony Richardson going through drills 1st to begin #Colts practice. Which normally indicates he will run with the starters today. Last practice before the preseason opener which makes it significant. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 10, 2023

Anthony Richardson starting with the 1s

Anthony Richardson starting the team period with the 1s. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 10, 2023

Blake Freeland replaced Braden Smith

Starting RT Braden Smith out today and high gives rookie Blake Freeland his 1st starting reps of #Colts training camp. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 10, 2023

Odeyingbo and Avery getting pressure

Dayo Odeyingbo with a would be sack of Richardson. Genard Avery then gets a would be sack on the next play. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 10, 2023

Rough team period for Richardson

Very sloppy period for Richardson and the first team offense. Drop by Isaiah McKenzie, 2 would be sacks of Richardson, then Richardson overthrows Kylen Granson. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 10, 2023

Agim back in

Agim got his right ankle retaped and just went back in https://t.co/FBHQKPZuNn — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2023

Josh Downs making plays

Josh Downs is coming. Has had 2 great catch and runs with the second team. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 10, 2023

Richardson finds Michael Pittman Jr. for a TD

Pretty ball to the back of the endzone from Richardson to Pittman Jr. to begin 7 on 7's. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire