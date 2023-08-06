Breaking news:

Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 7

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Saturday evening for a fully-padded training camp practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

We saw the return of cornerback Julius Brents while a handful of other players missed practice. The preseason is now less than a week away, and the team is ramping up the physicality at practice with the opener set for Saturday, Aug. 12.

Here are the news, notes and highlights from Day 7 of Colts training camp:

Indoor practice

Julius Brents making debut

Mo Alie-Cox not practicing

Full attendance

Kenny Moore II also out

Kenyan Drake ready

Jonathan Taylor present

D-Line drills

RB drills

Gardner Minshew back with the 1s

Shaq Leonard participating

Minshew to Alec Pierce for a big gain

Josh Downs putting some work in

Anthony Richardson shining with the 2s

Amari Rodgers having a day

Josh Downs also showing out

Camp getting physical

Shaq Leonard working with the starters

