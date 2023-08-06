Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 7

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Saturday evening for a fully-padded training camp practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

We saw the return of cornerback Julius Brents while a handful of other players missed practice. The preseason is now less than a week away, and the team is ramping up the physicality at practice with the opener set for Saturday, Aug. 12.

Here are the news, notes and highlights from Day 7 of Colts training camp:

Indoor practice

#Colts practicing indoors this evening with potentially rowdy weather in the area. pic.twitter.com/c0uHX5SHYB — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 5, 2023

Julius Brents making debut

Rookie CB JuJu Brents is making his training camp debut today. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023

Mo Alie-Cox not practicing

Mo Alie-Cox is wearing a boot. Not practicing today. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023

Full attendance

Kenny Moore II also out

Kenny Moore II is also in street clothes today along with Julian Blackmon, who is still nursing a hamstring. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 5, 2023

Kenyan Drake ready

Newly signed RB Kenyan Drake is suited up for practice. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023

Jonathan Taylor present

Jonathan Taylor, still on the PUP list, is here. #Colts pic.twitter.com/D74kqmZ0SE — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023

D-Line drills

Some D-Line drills. Pass rush has a big responsibility coming up this year with such young corners. pic.twitter.com/51eiKjkQXP — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 5, 2023

RB drills

Some running back drills. The Colts added Kenyan Drake to the mix today. pic.twitter.com/BmdEZrogG6 — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 5, 2023

Gardner Minshew back with the 1s

Gardner Minshew is taking the first 1st-team reps today, a shakeup from what the rest of the week has shown. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 5, 2023

Shaq Leonard participating

Shaq Leonard is out here with the 1s on defense in full pads. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023

Minshew to Alec Pierce for a big gain

Shaq Leonard out with first team during first 11 on 11 team period. Minshew under center. Hits Alec Pierce for a big gain over the middle to get things going. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 5, 2023

Josh Downs putting some work in

Josh Downs gains 15 yards on a WR screen. Does a great job planting his feet and getting up field. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 5, 2023

Anthony Richardson shining with the 2s

Anthony Richardson going with the 2s just had one of his best periods of camp. 5-5 with a TD to Amari Rodgers on a screen.

Gardner Minshew was 3-5 with the 1s, including a TD to Alec Pierce. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023

Amari Rodgers having a day

Two screens taken to the house for TDs by Amari Rodgers. Second came with Sam Ehlinger at QB. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023

Josh Downs also showing out

Josh Downs also having a strong day. Couple of big catches with Richardson and a big play with Minshew in 7-on-7. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023

Camp getting physical

Segun Olubi just blasted Evan Hull after he caught the ball out of the backfield in 11-on-11. Hull got up and the two briefly came face to face. Olubi was pulled away and began waving to hype up the crowd. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023

Shaq Leonard working with the starters

Shaq Leonard in with the 1’s in a padded practice — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 5, 2023

