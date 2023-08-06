Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 7
The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Saturday evening for a fully-padded training camp practice at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.
We saw the return of cornerback Julius Brents while a handful of other players missed practice. The preseason is now less than a week away, and the team is ramping up the physicality at practice with the opener set for Saturday, Aug. 12.
Here are the news, notes and highlights from Day 7 of Colts training camp:
Indoor practice
#Colts practicing indoors this evening with potentially rowdy weather in the area.
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 5, 2023
Julius Brents making debut
Rookie CB JuJu Brents is making his training camp debut today.
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
Mo Alie-Cox not practicing
Mo Alie-Cox is wearing a boot. Not practicing today.
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
Full attendance
EJ Speed, JuJu Brents, Emil Ekiyor are back.
Guys who appear out: DeForest Buckner, Jelani Woods, Mo Alie-Cox, Samson Ebukam, Julian Blackmon, Zack Moss, Liam Anderson
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 5, 2023
Kenny Moore II also out
Kenny Moore II is also in street clothes today along with Julian Blackmon, who is still nursing a hamstring.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 5, 2023
Kenyan Drake ready
Newly signed RB Kenyan Drake is suited up for practice.
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023
Jonathan Taylor present
Jonathan Taylor, still on the PUP list, is here.
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023
D-Line drills
Some D-Line drills. Pass rush has a big responsibility coming up this year with such young corners.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 5, 2023
RB drills
Some running back drills. The Colts added Kenyan Drake to the mix today.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 5, 2023
Gardner Minshew back with the 1s
Gardner Minshew is taking the first 1st-team reps today, a shakeup from what the rest of the week has shown.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 5, 2023
Shaq Leonard participating
Shaq Leonard is out here with the 1s on defense in full pads.
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023
Minshew to Alec Pierce for a big gain
Shaq Leonard out with first team during first 11 on 11 team period. Minshew under center. Hits Alec Pierce for a big gain over the middle to get things going.
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 5, 2023
Josh Downs putting some work in
Josh Downs gains 15 yards on a WR screen. Does a great job planting his feet and getting up field.
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 5, 2023
Anthony Richardson shining with the 2s
Anthony Richardson going with the 2s just had one of his best periods of camp. 5-5 with a TD to Amari Rodgers on a screen.
Gardner Minshew was 3-5 with the 1s, including a TD to Alec Pierce. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
Amari Rodgers having a day
Two screens taken to the house for TDs by Amari Rodgers. Second came with Sam Ehlinger at QB.
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
Josh Downs also showing out
Josh Downs also having a strong day. Couple of big catches with Richardson and a big play with Minshew in 7-on-7.
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 5, 2023
Camp getting physical
Segun Olubi just blasted Evan Hull after he caught the ball out of the backfield in 11-on-11. Hull got up and the two briefly came face to face. Olubi was pulled away and began waving to hype up the crowd.
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 5, 2023
Shaq Leonard working with the starters
Shaq Leonard in with the 1’s in a padded practice
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 5, 2023