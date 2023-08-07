Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 8

The Indianapolis Colts concluded their second week of training camp with a mid-afternoon practice session Sunday at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

Another day featuring full pads, the Colts are ramping up the physicality on a daily basis as they prepare for their first preseason game of the year. There were some exciting developments taking place to end the second week of camp, especially in regards to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Here are the news, notes and highlights from Day 8 of Colts’ training camp:

Attendance

Julian Blackmon still not practicing

Jonathan Taylor present

Jonathan Taylor is out here present at #Colts practice again (still not practicing of course) — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023

Latter drills

Pittman Jr. and Pierce running through the latter #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/P4FthmHXKZ — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023

More WR work

Anthony Richardson starting with 1s

Anthony Richardson getting the first reps with the 1s in 11-on-11s. Working the red zone. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 6, 2023

Shaq Leonard also working with 1s

Anthony Richardson starts with the 1s again in 11-on-11. Shaq Leonard with the 1s on defense. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023

Richardson scores on a QB power

Anthony Richardson’s first snap of 11-on-11 red zone is a QB power he takes into the end zone to the crowd’s approval. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 6, 2023

Deon Jackson leading the backfield

Deon Jackson running with the starters to begin. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023

Drew Ogletree getting first-team work

Andrew Ogletree running with the starters at TE — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023

Evan Hull also getting some looks with starters

Rookie Evan Hull switches in for Jackson with the starters — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023

Red zone TD from Richardson to Michael Pittman

Richardson hits Pittman Jr for 4 yd TD in final red zone rep. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 6, 2023

Offense pulling out some tricks

The #Colts get tricky with the 2nd team and Isaiah McKenzie takes the handoff in motion all the way to the endzone for the touchdown. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023

Colts OL ready for a bounce back

Colts OL has been moving people in the run game all camp. Really encouraging to see from the group. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 6, 2023

A good play on both ends

Garnder Minshew with a solid placed ball to Michael Strachan in the back of the endzone but a great breakup by rookie Jaylon Jones. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023

Near pick for The Maniac

Shaq Leonard was THIS close to picking off Anthony Richardson in 7v7. Had it in his mit and dropped it. Was visibly upset afterwards. — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 6, 2023

Rookie CB updates

Brents and Rush both running with the 2nd team defense. — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023

Solid connection between Minshew and Strachan

Michael Strachan continues to flash, goes up and gets one for a big gain from Minshew. #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 6, 2023

Long TD from Richardson to Pierce

Anthony Richardson just hit Alec Pierce for a long TD in 11-on-11. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023

Rodney Thomas II dealing with an injury?

Rodney Thomas II hasn’t been in much, if at all, during 11-on-11. Something to keep an eye on. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023

Richardson caps a strong day with a TD to Kylen Granson

Anthony Richardson just hit Kylen Granson in the flat for a red zone TD. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023

E.J. Speed closes practice with an INT

EJ Speed just picked off Gardner Minshew in the end zone to end today’s practice. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 6, 2023

Huge day for the rookie QB

Highly efficient day for Anthony Richardson in 11-on-11. Finished 6-8 with 3 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD. All with the 1s. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 6, 2023

