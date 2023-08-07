Colts’ 2023 training camp roundup: Day 8
The Indianapolis Colts concluded their second week of training camp with a mid-afternoon practice session Sunday at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.
Another day featuring full pads, the Colts are ramping up the physicality on a daily basis as they prepare for their first preseason game of the year. There were some exciting developments taking place to end the second week of camp, especially in regards to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Here are the news, notes and highlights from Day 8 of Colts’ training camp:
Attendance
Mo-Alie Cox (ankle) remains out but he doesn’t have a boot like yesterday.
Jelani Woods (hamstring), DeForest Buckner (foot), Kenny Moore II (ankle), Will Mallory (hamstring) and Samson Ebukam (hamstring). #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023
Julian Blackmon still not practicing
Julian Blackmon (hamstring) remains out. #Colts. https://t.co/xWypdHfw0i
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023
Jonathan Taylor present
Jonathan Taylor is out here present at #Colts practice again (still not practicing of course)
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023
Latter drills
Pittman Jr. and Pierce running through the latter #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/P4FthmHXKZ
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023
More WR work
Short-area receiving drills. Here’s Alec Pierce, Michael Strachan, Isaiah McKenzie and Josh Downs showing off those feet. pic.twitter.com/fSbqK7ERDb
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 6, 2023
Anthony Richardson starting with 1s
Anthony Richardson getting the first reps with the 1s in 11-on-11s. Working the red zone.
— Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 6, 2023
Shaq Leonard also working with 1s
Anthony Richardson starts with the 1s again in 11-on-11. Shaq Leonard with the 1s on defense. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023
Richardson scores on a QB power
Anthony Richardson’s first snap of 11-on-11 red zone is a QB power he takes into the end zone to the crowd’s approval.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 6, 2023
Deon Jackson leading the backfield
Deon Jackson running with the starters to begin.
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023
Drew Ogletree getting first-team work
Andrew Ogletree running with the starters at TE
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023
Evan Hull also getting some looks with starters
Rookie Evan Hull switches in for Jackson with the starters
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023
Red zone TD from Richardson to Michael Pittman
Richardson hits Pittman Jr for 4 yd TD in final red zone rep. #Colts
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 6, 2023
Offense pulling out some tricks
The #Colts get tricky with the 2nd team and Isaiah McKenzie takes the handoff in motion all the way to the endzone for the touchdown.
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023
Colts OL ready for a bounce back
Colts OL has been moving people in the run game all camp. Really encouraging to see from the group.
— Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 6, 2023
A good play on both ends
Garnder Minshew with a solid placed ball to Michael Strachan in the back of the endzone but a great breakup by rookie Jaylon Jones.
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023
Near pick for The Maniac
Shaq Leonard was THIS close to picking off Anthony Richardson in 7v7. Had it in his mit and dropped it. Was visibly upset afterwards.
— Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) August 6, 2023
Rookie CB updates
Brents and Rush both running with the 2nd team defense.
— Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) August 6, 2023
Solid connection between Minshew and Strachan
Michael Strachan continues to flash, goes up and gets one for a big gain from Minshew. #Colts
— Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 6, 2023
Long TD from Richardson to Pierce
Anthony Richardson just hit Alec Pierce for a long TD in 11-on-11. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023
Rodney Thomas II dealing with an injury?
Rodney Thomas II hasn’t been in much, if at all, during 11-on-11. Something to keep an eye on. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023
Richardson caps a strong day with a TD to Kylen Granson
Anthony Richardson just hit Kylen Granson in the flat for a red zone TD. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 6, 2023
E.J. Speed closes practice with an INT
EJ Speed just picked off Gardner Minshew in the end zone to end today’s practice.
— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 6, 2023
Huge day for the rookie QB
Highly efficient day for Anthony Richardson in 11-on-11. Finished 6-8 with 3 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD. All with the 1s. #Colts
— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 6, 2023