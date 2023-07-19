Colts’ 2023 training camp preview: Offensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield with their first practice being held July 26.

Before then, we’ll be previewing each position, giving our takes on the starters, position battles and projected depth chart entering camp under the new regime.

After a disastrous 2022 season, the Colts offensive line is looking for a major bounce-back campaign. Under new head coach Shane Steichen and new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., the hope is that the Colts can return their offensive line to producing as a strength rather than a weakness.

Here’s our preview of the offensive line entering training camp:

Position Overview

Not much has changed within the offensive line throughout the offseason. They let Matt Pryor walk in free agency, and they added rookie Blake Freeland in the fourth round and Jake Witt in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. Outside of that, no major changes were made.

Key Position Battle

Will Fries vs. Danny Pinter

As it currently stands entering training camp, Fries is the favorite to be the starting right guard. He held the starting role during the final eight games of the 2022 season and while he struggled for most of that time, he showed some promise during the final three games. Pinter started the season as the starter but struggled terribly in that role, starting just three games before being replaced.

Depth is a major concern

The starting five for the Colts in 2022 was a major problem, and the front office did nothing to change that. Not only do the starters need to perform better as a whole, the depth across the line is extremely concerning. Behind starting tackles Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith, the Colts have the rookie Freeland, Jordan Murray and Carter O’Donnell. None of them have any real-game experience in the NFL. Maybe it works out in the Colts’ favor, but not adding more experience to the offensive line could blow up in their faces quickly.

Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

Unless some changes are made via free agency during training camp, the only question will be how many offensive linemen the Colts keep on the active roster. Other than that, the depth chart is pretty straight-forward.

Pos. First Second LT Bernhard Raimann Jordan Murray LG Quenton Nelson C Ryan Kelly Wesley French RG Will Fries Danny Pinter RT Braden Smith Blake Freeland

