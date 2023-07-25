Colts’ 2023 training camp preview: Safeties

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield with their first practice being held July 26.

Before then, we’ll be previewing each position, giving our takes on the starters, position battles and projected depth chart entering camp under the new regime.

The safety position for the Colts will have two of its starters returning for the second year under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, while the hope is that they can get some production from the depth in the room during the regular season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

You can follow along with our training camp previews as we post the links below:

Here’s our preview of the safeties entering training camp:

Position Overview

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest change coming from the safety room this offseason came in the departure of veteran Rodney McLeod, who signed with the Cleveland Browns during the spring. The Colts also drafted Daniel Scott in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft, but he tore his ACL during OTAs and will miss the entire season.

Key Position Battle

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The starting roles in the safety room will be locked up to enter the season if everything stays status quo. Julian Blackmon made the switch to strong safety during the spring while Rodney Thomas II, who was a surprise seventh-round gem in 2022, will reprise his role as the free safety.

Advertisement

However, there will be a battle for the third safety spot in the room, especially considering how often Gus Bradley uses three safeties. That battle likely comes down to second-year Nick Cross, former undrafted rookie Trevor Denbow, journeyman Henry Black and Marcel Dabo, who joined the team in 2022 via the NFL International Pathway Program.

Can Nick Cross improve in Year 2?

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Cross was a pretty big disappointment. He began the season as a starter but was quickly replaced after two games and spent the rest of the season on special teams. He’s an elite athlete and still just 21 years old so his career is still ahead of him, but he has to show improvement in Year 2. It’s all there for him if he can put it all together.

Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Not much is expected to change in the safety room outside of a potential breakout from Nick Cross. It will be interesting to see if the Colts carry five safeties, but it’s likely they stick with four. A scenario in which they keep five would be if Marcel Dabo, who also is an elite athlete, is able to show immense strides during his second year with the team. For now, we’ll stick with four safeties.

Pos. First Second Strong SAF Julian Blackmon Nick Cross Free SAF Rodney Thomas II Trevor Denbow

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire