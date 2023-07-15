Colts’ 2023 training camp preview: Quarterbacks

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield with their first practice being held July 26.

Before then, we’ll be previewing each position, giving our takes on the starters, position battles and projected depth chart entering camp under the new regime.

The quarterback position is the most important for every team. The Colts are no different, especially after using the No. 4 overall pick on the electric, but inexperienced Anthony Richardson.

You can follow along with our training camp previews as we post the links below:

Kicking off our training camp previews will be the quarterback position:

Position Overview

The quarterback room looks much different than it did one year ago. The Colts cut Matt Ryan and Nick Foles during the offseason, allowing them to sign free-agent Gardner Minshew and draft the aforementioned Richardson. The only player remaining from 2022 is third-year player Sam Ehlinger.

Key Position Battle

Anthony Richardson vs. Gardner Minshew

The Colts want Richardson to start as soon as possible. He needs the reps in order to grow his game quickly, but that means preparing for growing pains as well. Minshew has two full seasons of experience in Shane Steichen’s offense so they have a strong fall-back plan if Richardson needs more time to acclimate to the NFL.

Carrying 3 QBs?

It’s likely the Colts will be carrying all three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster thanks to the return of the emergency quarterback rule. This will allow the Colts to dress an extra quarterback on game days in the event both Richardson and Minshew go down due to injuries. Considering Ehlinger is the only other quarterback on the roster, we expect it to be him.

Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

There’s a strong possibility the Colts roll with Minshew for the first week of the season even though Richardson needs the reps. It all comes down to how the rookie performs in training camp and the preseason. For now, we’ll take a cautiously optimistic approach that Richardson will show enough to start from Day 1 but be prepared for the alternative early in the season.

First Second Third Anthony Richardson Gardner Minshew Sam Ehlinger

