Colts’ 2023 training camp preview: Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield with their first practice being held July 26.

Before then, we’ll be previewing each position, giving our takes on the starters, position battles and projected depth chart entering camp under the new regime.

The wide receiver position will be an interesting one to watch. There’s plenty of talent in the room, and they will need to step up for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson whenever he takes over as the starter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

You can follow along with our training camp previews as we post the links below:

Quarterback Running Back Wide Receiver Tight End Offensive Line Defensive Line Linebacker Cornerback Safety Special Teams

Here’s our preview of the wide receiver room entering training camp:

Position Overview

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The wide receiver room changed slightly over the offseason. While Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce will return as the top tandem, the Colts saw Parris Campbell sign a one-year deal with the New York Giants in free agency. The Colts brought back Ashton Dulin on a two-year deal and added Isaiah McKenzie in free agency and selected Josh Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Key Position Battle

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Isaiah McKenzie vs. Josh Downs

This battle between the veteran and rookie will be for the slot role in Shane Steichen’s offense. Downs missed much of the spring workouts due to a knee injury so McKenzie has the advantage entering camp, but the rookie is a crafty route runner with sticky hands and a knack for playing bigger than his size.

Advertisement

The Battle for WR5 and WR6

It isn’t yet clear how many wide receivers the Colts will keep on the initial 53-man roster, but there will be a big battle for those final spots. Mike Strachan, Breshad Perriman, Juwann Winfree, Vyncint Smith, Ethan Fernea and Malik Turner all appear to be battling for that final spot.

Michael Pittman Jr.'s Contract

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Pittman Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie contract and while he’d like to get a new deal as soon as possible, the Colts may benefit from waiting until after the season gets underway. The former second-round pick has the most receptions through a player’s first three seasons in franchise history so it will be interesting to see how those negotiations go.

Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The top two spots are already locked up while Dulin should provide strong depth as the WR4. The slot battle could feature McKenzie starting the season, but we’re going to give Downs the benefit of the doubt right now. How many wideouts they keep will be a storyline to watch so we’ll go with six for now.

Pos. First Second X WR Michael Pittman Jr. Breshad Perriman Z WR Alec Pierce Ashton Dulin Slot WR Josh Downs Isaiah McKenzie

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire