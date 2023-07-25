Colts’ 2023 training camp preview: Cornerbacks

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield with their first practice being held July 26.

Before then, we’ll be previewing each position, giving our takes on the starters, position battles and projected depth chart entering camp under the new regime.

One of the biggest question marks entering Colts camp surrounds the cornerback position. The departure of Stephon Gilmore and the release of Isaiah Rodgers Sr. created a massive void in the room.

Here’s our preview of the cornerbacks entering training camp:

Position Overview

Some big changes hit the Colts cornerback room this offseason. They traded away Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys and released Isaiah Rodgers Sr. after he was suspended for gambling. The Colts also used three of their 12 draft picks on the position during the 2023 NFL draft.

Key Position Battle

With Kenny Moore II returning, it’s expected that he will be resuming his role in the slot. Meanwhile, rookie Julius Brents is expected to be one of the favorites to start on the outside. The entire room behind them will be battling for the remaining spots. Second-year corner Dallis Flowers spent most of his rookie season on special teams but has a chance to hold a bigger role. Fellow rookies Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones each have a chance to carve out a role while Tony Brown and Darrell Baker Jr. also will be in competition for roles on the depth chart.

Inexperience and question marks

One of the reasons there are so many question marks on the roster is the fact that most of the players lack experience. Moore II is the only cornerback in the room with more than four career starts, and three of the most intriguing players in the room are rookies. That inexperience is likely to play a role throughout the season.

Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

The competition will make this prediction pretty difficult, but here’s how we project the depth chart to look in Week 1:

Pos. First Second CB Julius Brents Darius Rush Slot Kenny Moore II Tony Brown CB Dallis Flowers Jaylon Jones

