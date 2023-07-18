Colts’ 2023 training camp preview: Tight End

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield with their first practice being held July 26.

Before then, we’ll be previewing each position, giving our takes on the starters, position battles and projected depth chart entering camp under the new regime.

There are few positions on the roster that will include more competition than tight end for the Colts. While the order is somewhat clear, the team seemingly has roughly six or seven worthy players vying for a (likely) maximum of four spots.

Here’s our preview of the tight end room entering training camp:

Position Overview

The Colts used three tight ends during the 2022 season and all three will return for the upcoming campaign. Some of the offseason additions include Pharoah Brown (free agency), Kaden Smith (free agency) and rookie Will Mallory (draft pick). They also will see the return of second-year player Andrew Ogletree, who tore his ACL in training camp last year.

Key Position Battle

Mo Alie-Cox vs. Jelani Woods

Entering training camp, Alie-Cox is considered the starter. He led the room in snaps during the 2022 season even though his production was a major disappointment (19-189-3). Woods showed plenty of flashes during his rookie season but wasn’t used enough. Both players will be competing for the starting Y role with Alie-Cox currently being viewed as the favorite.

Kylen Granson vs. Will Mallory

This is a different kind of battle considering both Granson and Mallory fit the H-back/move tight end role. Granson led the Colts tight ends in receptions (31) in 2022, and he’s coming off a strong spring. Mallory was the fastest tight end at the NFL combine this offseason but missed most of the spring workouts due to a foot injury.

The Battle for TE4

Assuming the Colts keep four tight ends, there will be a litany of players competing. Alie-Cox, Woods and Granson are pretty strong locks to make the roster. Ogletree was enjoying a strong showing at training camp before his injury last year while Smith and Brown have some extra experience working as blockers. Meanwhile, Mallory will need to fend off the rest of the room in order to secure the TE4 spot. It should be a pretty lively battle for a depth spot.

Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

It will be interesting to see how many tight ends the Colts keep. If they opt for only five wide receivers, they may elect to keep an extra tight end. For now, we’ll go with four on the opening-day roster.

Pos. First Second Y-TE Mo Alie-Cox Jelani Woods F-TE Kylen Granson Will Mallory

