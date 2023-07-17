Colts’ 2023 training camp preview: Running Backs

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield with their first practice being held July 26.

Before then, we’ll be previewing each position, giving our takes on the starters, position battles and projected depth chart entering camp under the new regime.

The running back position will be one to watch during training camp as there will be a battle deeper on the depth chart throughout the month of August.

You can follow along with our training camp previews as we post the links below:

Continuing our training camp previews, it’s time to take a look at the backfield:

Position Overview

The backfield will remain largely the same as it was in the back half of the 2022 season. Though there are slight question marks as to Jonathan Taylor’s health, he will be the leader in the backfield, and Zack Moss is expected to enter training camp as his backup. The Colts did add Evan Hull during the 2023 NFL draft while Deon Jackson and Jake Funk return as competition.

Key Position Battle

Evan Hull vs. Deon Jackson vs. Jake Funk

With the expectation that the top two spots on the depth chart are locked up between Taylor and Moss, there will be an intriguing battle for the RB3 and RB4 spots throughout training camp and the preseason. All three have intriguing profiles, and Hull may be the favorite considering his pass-catching abilities. But Jackson and Funk are expected to be right there in the competition as well.

Taylor's Contract Situation

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Taylor has made it known that he wants a new contract with the Colts. Whether he will get one done before the season starts remains to be seen, but it’s one of the top storylines for the Colts entering camp.

Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

Assuming Taylor is healthy, he will be the leader in the backfield while Moss spells him and the remaining depth players work on special teams. They may only keep three, but we’ll add an extra spot in case they wind up keeping four.

First Second Third Fourth Jonathan Taylor Zack Moss Evan Hull Jake Funk

