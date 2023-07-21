Colts’ 2023 training camp preview: Defensive Line

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return for training camp at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield with their first practice being held July 26.

Before then, we’ll be previewing each position, giving our takes on the starters, position battles and projected depth chart entering camp under the new regime.

The defensive line is considered the strongest position group on the roster entering training camp. The starting unit along with the depth at both the defensive tackle and defensive end positions should make Gus Bradley’s unit competitive again in 2023.

You can follow along with our training camp previews as we post the links below:

Here’s our preview of the defensive line entering training camp:

Position Overview

The biggest change on the defensive line from the offseason comes on the edge. The Colts let Yannick Ngakoue walk after he led the team in sacks, and they replaced him with Samson Ebukam in free agency. The team also brought back Tyquan Lewis on another one-year deal in free agency while adding defensive tackle Taven Bryan to the mix as well.

In the draft, the Colts used a fourth-round pick on the uber-athletic Adetomiwa Adebawore, who likely will see time mostly at the three-technique. They also used a sixth-round pick on edge rusher Titus Leo.

Key Position Battle

Taven Bryan vs. Adetomiwa Adebawore

Because the defensive line depth chart is pretty straightforward, most of the competition will take place for the rotational roles. Bryan and Adebawore will battle during camp for a pass-rushing role from the three-technique behind starter DeForest Buckner (and likely Dayo Odeyingbo as well).

McTelvin Agim vs. Eric Johnson II

The Colts don’t currently have a true one-technique to back up Grover Stewart so that battle likely will come down to Johnson and Agim. Both are competing for what will likely be the final roster spot on the defensive line.

Breakouts Coming?

Two key pieces to the performance of the entire defense in 2023 rest on the shoulders of a pair of third-year pass-rushers. Both Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo have shown flashes of being impact players from the edge, and this upcoming season could be when we finally see them put it all together. If the Colts can get a breakout campaign from one or both players, the Colts defense will be a very competitive unit.

Projected Week 1 Depth Chart

It will be interesting to see how many defensive linemen the Colts will bring into Week 1. It’s usually between eight or nine. For this purpose, we will go with nine, and it’s a pretty straightforward room.

Pos. First Second Third DE Samson Ebukam Dayo Odeyingbo DT DeForest Buckner Taven Bryan Adetomiwa Adebawore DT Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis

