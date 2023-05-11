Colts’ 2023 schedule leaks: Everything we know

The Indianapolis Colts will be releasing their schedule Thursday night officially, but there are some games that may be leaked before that happens.

Nothing is official until the teams announce it as so at 8:00 p.m. ET. It’s best to take it all with a grain of salt until the Colts officially reveal the schedule Thursday evening. But we’re still going to keep an eye on the leaks that come out from reliable sources and reporters.

We will continue to update this post until the schedule is revealed officially so keep hitting that refresh button.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Colts’ 2023 schedule:

Week 10 in Germany

For the first time since traveling to London in 2016, the Colts will be overseas taking on the New England Patriots in Germany in Week 10.

