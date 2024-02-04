Colts’ 2023 rookie review: QB Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts rookie class from the 2023 season had plenty of ups and downs throughout what was an encouraging campaign from the organization as a whole.

With their first season now behind them, it’s time to take a quick look back at how they performed and where they may be headed in the future. In our rookie review series, we’ll be taking a look at each 2023 draft pick currently still with the team.

We start with quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

2023 stats

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Games (Starts) 4 (4) Completion % 59.5% Passing Yards 577 Passing TDs 3 Interceptions 1 Passer Rating 87.3 Yards per Attempt 6.9 Rushing Attempts 25 Rushing Yards 136 Rushing TDs 4

What went right

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Arguably the biggest encouragement from Richardson’s short rookie season was how comfortable he looked. Despite his inexperience as a starter in college, Richardson didn’t look overwhelmed in the slightest. That’s not to say he didn’t make mistakes, but they didn’t stem from confusion or a lack of confidence. It was quite the opposite. Richardson quickly showed he has the ability to command a huddle, and his rushing ability was put on full display. He also showed that he has the tools to become a legit passer and that he was further along in his development than we initially thought.

What went wrong

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The biggest thing that went wrong with Richardson’s rookie season was the shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery. He also had a concussion that knocked him out for a game and a half. The game he exited early against the Houston Texans already saw him score two rushing touchdowns. It’s difficult to say what else truly went wrong for Richardson because he only played 173 snaps.

Best game

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Stat line: 11/25 (44%), 200 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, 10 rushing attempts, 56 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

The overall completion percentage may not look at impressive, but this was a game in which Richardson helped mount a major comeback during the second half when the Colts were down 23-0 at halftime. He made some incredible throws both in and outside of the pocket, even one while taking a massive shot from Aaron Donald. He also added plenty of offense with his legs. It was proof that while Richardson had his share of struggles, he wasn’t overwhelmed in the slightest.

Overall review

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Colts fans and the organization should be excited about the future that Richardson can bring. Though the injury was disheartening because we didn’t get a full rookie season from him, it may have helped in the long run as he was able to slow down his process and truly understand what it was like to live in the NFL. As long as there are no underlying issues with his shoulder, which was the reason for surgery in the first place, the future is bright for this talented, young quarterback.

